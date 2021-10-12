MARKET NEWS

Twitter's new feature: You can now remove followers without blocking them

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
The feature is currently active on Twitter for web

Twitter for the web is rolling out a new feature that lets you remove followers but without having to block them.

The company began testing the feature, early last month and is now rolling it out to the general public for the web.

If you want to try this, simply go to your profile on the web, click on Followers and then click on the three dots next to the follower you want to remove. You should now see the option to "Remove this Follower."

This is different from a hard block as the feature will still allow you interact with and see tweets from the follower, but they will not be able to see your tweets on their feed. The feature is useful for those with an extensive list of followers and they do not want to block all of them completely.

If you remove a follower, they can still follow you again, if they want. The previous workaround for this was to block and then unblock a user manually but now the company has made it easier to curate your feed.

Twitter is also testing a new "Safety Mode," that will temporarily autoblock users sending abusive messages or DMs to your account.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Micro-blogging #remove follower #soft block #Twitter
first published: Oct 12, 2021 03:28 pm

