Twitter tests removing followers on web without blocking them

Twitter for web now lets you remove followers without needing to block them

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
Twitter web now testing removing followers without needing to block them

Twitter web now testing removing followers without needing to block them


Twitter is testing a new feature on web that allows you to curate your follower list. The platform will let you remove a follower from the list without the need to block them.

Previously, the work around to this had been to block the user first and then unblock them. This would remove them from your follower list. Twitter is also working on extending this by allowing users to block followers directly from their profile. The user will also not be notified when you remove them.

While the option to remove followers from their profile isn't available to the public yet, the test to remove followers without them being blocked can be tried out on twitter for web.

Recently, Twitter's product lead Kayvon Beykpour confirmed that the platform was working to enable Bitcoin transactions for its "Tip Jar" which would allow users to support their favourite creator's using cryptocurrency.

Besides Crypto, Twitter has already signed up with popular payment gateways for "Tip Jar" like PayPal, Venmo, Bandcamp and Patreon. In India, they have partnered with Razorpay.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said in February that he and rap mogul Jay-Z will build a fund to make digital money "the internet's currency."

Tags: #microblogging #social media #Twitter
first published: Sep 9, 2021 11:28 am

