Twitter wants Donald Trump's lawsuit over his ban dismissed

Twitter has reportedly asked a judge to get Donald Trump's lawsuit thrown out

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Twitter is fighting Donald Trump's lawsuit against the company over his ban. The former US President has claimed that the ban violates his First Amendment rights, which are a set of laws protecting Free Speech in the country.

The social media giant has argued that Trump's lawsuit fails to understand the rights.

Also Read: "Will be ultimately filled with lies": Internet reacts to Donald Trump's Truth Social platform

According to Bloomberg, Twitter said that its a private company, "that is not constrained by the federal constitution," and the government does not have the power to force a private institution, "to disseminate speech with which the operator disagrees."

Twitter also made it clear that Trump agreed to its rules and policies when he created the account but, "proceeded to repeatedly violate those rules."

The company said that it flagged Trump's inflammatory tweets first but after he continued to incite groups, a decision was taken to ban his account.

Trump's tweets have been linked to the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on January 7. Trump was also banned from Facebook and Instagram.

Also Read: Twitter expands safety policy to ban sharing of private images, videos without consent

In an old blog post, Twitter explained its decision by saying, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Former President Trump has been in the news lately, with the announcement of his social network called Truth Social, which will apparently stand up, "to the tyranny of big tech."

Strangely enough, it was later discovered that the social network was based on the uncredited open source Mastodon platform.
