Twitter now has automatic captions for videos

Twitter is now rolling out support for automatically generated captions for videos that are uploaded to the platform. The feature will work on the web version of the twitter app, as well as the iOS and Android versions.



Where are video captions when you need them? They’re here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today.

Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device's accessibility settings

Web: use the "CC" button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021

At launch, 30 languages are supported, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Japanese, Thai, Arabic, Chinese and more. There won't be any support for editing the captions at launch, which means there won't be any way of correcting any mistakes the algorithm makes while generating captions.

The captions are also limited to only the new videos that are being uploaded, meaning the older videos will not have any captions. There is also no way to report any inaccuracies in the captions.

Earlier this year, Twitter introduced rolling captions for voice tweets after the company was heavily criticised for not looking out for its special needs users.

Late last year , Twitter formed dedicated teams for accessibility features, after it was criticised. It also came to light that employees were volunteering to add accessibility features to the platform before the team was formed.