Twitter teams up with Reuters and Associated Press to curb misinformation

Reuters and AP will help Twitter spot misinformation on feeds

Twitter has announced a partnership with Reuters and Associated Press to help curb the spread of misinformation on its microblogging platform.

Speaking with Reuters, A Twitter spokesperson said that "it will collaborate with the newswires during breaking news events to add accurate context, which could appear in various places on Twitter, such as a label attached to tweets about the event or as a "Moment," which curates information about trending topics on Twitter."

The company hopes that the partnership will help ensure accurate information is available when facts are clouded behind a veil of lies.

In a blog post detailing the partnership, Twitter said that they, "will be able to expand the scale and increase the speed of our efforts to provide timely, authoritative context across the wide range of global topics and conversations that happen on Twitter every day."

The main ways this joint effort will help is by providing credible information in real-time around conversations that emerge on Twitter. This will also help the team be more proactive when it comes to topic that are garnering widespread interest.

The partnership will also help strengthen Birdwatch - a Twitter initiative that tasks users to find and flag misinformation - by using feedback by Reuters and AP to assess the quality of information being shared by Birdwatch users.

The initial phase of the rollout will focus on English-language content, though Twitter has said that the efforts will grow over time and, "provide support across languages and timezones, globally."