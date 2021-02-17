MARKET NEWS

Twitter Voice Messages feature being rolled out to Android, iOS users in India, Brazil and Japan

The Twitter voice message in direct messages is an extension to the Twitter Voice Tweets introduced in June 2020.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users share voice messages on its platform. The Twitter voice messages feature is currently being tested in India, Brazil, and Japan. Twitter is rolling out the feature in a phased manner to users on Android and iOS.

The Twitter voice message in direct messages is an extension to the Twitter Voice Tweets introduced in June 2020. Users can record a voice message up to 140 seconds and send it to anyone via direct messages.

How to send a voice message on Twitter

  • To send a voice message on Twitter, open a direct message or start a new one.

  • Tap on the voice recording icon to start recording your message. 

  • Tap again to stop recording.

  • iOS users can press and hold the voice recording icon to start recording an audio message. You can also swipe and release the icon and immediately share the voice message on the iOS app.

  • You can listen to the recorded voice message before sending it via DM.

Currently, the feature is being tested on the Twitter Android and iOS app. Users can only send voice messages via the app. However, voice DMs can be received on the web browser as well.
TAGS: #Twitter
first published: Feb 17, 2021 10:11 am

