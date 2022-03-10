Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu loses Amritsar East seat to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Asked the about the performance of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Navjot Singh Sidhu said “there was scope for improvement”

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lost from Amritsar seat to his nearest rival Jeevan Jyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party by over 6,ooo votes.

Sidhu, who had won the seat in 2017, polled 32,929 votes while Kaur got 39,520 votes, as per the latest numbers by the Election Commission of India. Senior Akali leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia polled 25,112 votes, the poll panel numbers showed

A cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu, who won three Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP ticket, had won from Amritsar East seat as the Congress candidate comfortably in 2017 by a margin of 42,000 votes.

The contest assumed significance because Sidhu was at the centre of infighting within the Congress party which eventually led to the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh who was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister a couple of months ahead of assembly elections.

Majithia is SAD's general secretary and the brother-in-law of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal who was Punjab's deputy chief minister till 2017. Majithia is an accused in a drug-smuggling case, which also involves harbouring offenders. Majithia did not contest from his Majitha seat, from where he was elected in 2017,

The AAP is headed for a landslide victory unseating the Congress in Punjab as it was leading in at least 92 seats against the Congress party’s 18 seats in the 117-member house.