    March 10, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

    Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins for Punjab polls

    Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Result News LIVE Updates: As per the exit polls results, the Arvind-Kejriwal-led by AAP headed for a decisive victory in Punjab. While most surveys predicted AAP will come to power with an absolute majority, at least three said AAP will end up with single-largest party with numbers bordering near the majority mark 59 in the 117-member house

    Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The Assembly elections were held in Punjab on February, 20 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. In Punjab, the Congress fought to retain power after a leadership crisis triggered by the spat between  rel="dofollow">Navjot Singh Sidhu and ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who quit his post later. Following Singh's exit, Charanjit Singh Channi - arguably the party's tallest Dalit face in Punjab - was announced as the chief minister and will continue his position if elected to power. Amarinder Singh later set up the Punjab Lok Congress party which contested elections in alliance with the BJP.  Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was announced as the Congress' unit chief in July last year also had  made a bid to be announced as the CM candidate in run-up to the polls for Congress. Another party in the running, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had announced its lone parliamentarian from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, as the chief ministerial candidate.

    As per the exit polls results, the Arvind-Kejriwal-led by AAP headed for a decisive victory in Punjab. While most surveys predicted AAP will come to power with an absolute majority, at least three said AAP will end up with single-largest party with numbers bordering near the majority mark 59 in the 117-member house. India Today-My Axis survey predicted AAP is likely to win 76-91 out of the 117 seats in the state, followed by the Congress which may bag 19-31 constituencies, the alliance SAD-BSP is expected to win 7-11 and the BJP-PLC coalition 1-4.

    The Jan Ki Baat survey gave 60-84 seats to the AAP, followed by 18-31 for the Congress, 12-19 for SAD-BSP and 3-7 for the BJP-PLC. According to the Chanakya exit poll, the AAP is expected to win 100 out of the 117 seats, the Congress is likely to be reduced to 10, the SAD-BSP alliance 6 and the BJP-PLC coalition may bag 1 constituency.

    Stay tuned for the latest news and developments from Punjab!
    • March 10, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE: Why you should take Exit Polls with a pinch of salt

      Election forecasting is a difficult task because it involves an extremely complicated process. Numerous agencies in recent years have tried their hand at them, some claim to have succeeded while several failed. These complications are not just limited to the logistics and finances involved in conducting these large-scale surveys but also the survey research method adopted by these agencies that form the core of the problem. This is not to say that some of these methodological problems can’t be solved, the point is that the process of making any forecast in social sciences, in general, is a difficult task to accomplish. Read more here

    • March 10, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE: Early trends from postal ballots give leads to Congress

      As pe the early trends, Congress is leading on four seats while AAP is leading on three seats, with Shiromani Akali Dal behind with lead in one seat.

    • March 10, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE: Dry day declared in Punjab for assembly votes counting 
      Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju  said March 10 has been declared a dry day by the government till the counting of votes is completed. 
      He also asked all officials involved in the counting process, media persons and other people coming to the counting centres to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. (PTI)

    • March 10, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

      Comprehensive Assembly Elections LIVE Coverage 
      Follow our comprehensive coverage of the Indian Assembly Elections 2022 Results here
      UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 LIVE
      Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur Assembly Elections Result 2022 LIVE
      Also find our Markets LIVE coverage here

    • March 10, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE: Punjab to begin counting votes at 117 centres from 8 am today, security prep done
      Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju  said the counting will begin at 8 am at 117 centres set up for the exercise at 66 places in the state. 
      Pprohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in all districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited. Personnel from 45 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed at the counting centres. 
      Around 7,500 officials will be deputed for the counting process in the state, he added. The area around the counting centres within a radius of 100 metres has been declared a "pedestrian zone" and no one will be allowed to drive in that zone, Raju said. 
      To prevent the entry of unauthorised persons in the counting centres, three-tier cordoning points have been set up. The first cordon has been established at a radius of 100 metres from the counting centres where senior magistrates, along with the required police force, will be stationed to control the crowd. 
      The second cordoning point will be at the gate of the counting centres, where state armed police force personnel have been deployed, and the third at the entrance of the counting halls which will be manned by the CAPF. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, a maximum of 14 counting tables will be set up at each counting centre. Separate tables will be set up for counting of the ETPB (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) issued to service voters and officers/staff engaged in election duty. 
      Mobile phones, tablet devices and laptops or any other such electronic device which can record sound and video are not allowed inside the counting centres, Raju said. The prohibitory orders would not apply on the observers deputed by the Election Commission. (PTI)

    • March 10, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE: Prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in force in Punjab 
      Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said in view of counting of votes on March 10, prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in all districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited. "All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting, and as per instructions of the Election Commission, only two people can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate," he said, adding that victory processions are prohibited as well. 
      "In view of the counting of votes, section 144 (prohibiting assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in all the districts by the district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited," he said in an official statement on March 9. (PTI)

    • March 10, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE: Survey predict AAP as frontrunner - Here's what they said 
      -- India Today-My Axis: According to the India Today-My Axis survey, AAP is likely to win 76-91 out of the 117 seats in the state, followed by the Congress which may bag 19-31 constituencies, the alliance SAD-BSP is expected to win 7-11 and the BJP-PLC coalition 1-4.
      -- Jan Ki Baat: The Jan Ki Baat survey gave 60-84 seats to the AAP, followed by 18-31 for the Congress, 12-19 for SAD-BSP and 3-7 for the BJP-PLC.
      -- Chanakya: According to the Today's Chanakya exit poll, the AAP is expected to win 100 out of the 117 seats, the Congress is likely to be reduced to 10, the SAD-BSP alliance 6 and the BJP-PLC coalition may bag 1 constituency.
      -- P-Marq: The P-Marq survey predicted 62-70 seats for the AAP, 23-31 for the Congress, 16-24 for the SAD+ and 1-3 for BJP+.
      -- Veto: The Veto survey predicted 70 seats for the AAP, 22 for the Congress, 19 for SAD+ and 5 for BJP+.
      -- ETG Research: According to ETG Research exit poll, the AAP was likely to bag 70-75 seats, the Congress 27-33, the SAD+ 7-13 and the BJP+ 3-7.
      -- CNX: The only exit poll which gave the edge to the Congress was released by CNX, which said the Congress is likely to win 49-59 seats, the AAP 27-37, SAD+20-30 and BP+2-6.

    • March 10, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE: AAP headed for decisive victory, suggest post-election surveys
      The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed for a decisive victory in Punjab, suggested the exit polls released on March 7. All major surveys predicted the party to cross the halfway majority-mark of 59 seats. The Congress, as per the exit polls, emerged a distant second.
      The alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to sway the voter sentiment, as per the surveys. The coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) struggled to cross single digits.
      The opinion polls released before the elections showed the state was largely headed towards a fractured mandate, with the AAP likely to emerge as the single-largest party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had announced its lone parliamentarian from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, as the chief ministerial candidate. See various survey results here

    • March 10, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Results today. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments, insights and analysis as MC brings you the data!

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.