Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins for Punjab polls

March 10, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The Assembly elections were held in Punjab on February, 20 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. In Punjab, the Congress fought to retain power after a leadership crisis triggered by the spat between rel="dofollow">Navjot Singh Sidhu and ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who quit his post later. Following Singh's exit, Charanjit Singh Channi - arguably the party's tallest Dalit face in Punjab - was announced as the chief minister and will continue his position if elected to power. Amarinder Singh later set up the Punjab Lok Congress party which contested elections in alliance with the BJP. Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was announced as the Congress' unit chief in July last year also had made a bid to be announced as the CM candidate in run-up to the polls for Congress. Another party in the running, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had announced its lone parliamentarian from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, as the chief ministerial candidate.

As per the exit polls results, the Arvind-Kejriwal-led by AAP headed for a decisive victory in Punjab. While most surveys predicted AAP will come to power with an absolute majority, at least three said AAP will end up with single-largest party with numbers bordering near the majority mark 59 in the 117-member house. India Today-My Axis survey predicted AAP is likely to win 76-91 out of the 117 seats in the state, followed by the Congress which may bag 19-31 constituencies, the alliance SAD-BSP is expected to win 7-11 and the BJP-PLC coalition 1-4.

The Jan Ki Baat survey gave 60-84 seats to the AAP, followed by 18-31 for the Congress, 12-19 for SAD-BSP and 3-7 for the BJP-PLC. According to the Chanakya exit poll, the AAP is expected to win 100 out of the 117 seats, the Congress is likely to be reduced to 10, the SAD-BSP alliance 6 and the BJP-PLC coalition may bag 1 constituency.