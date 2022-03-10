Election Result 2022 Live Updates | Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Election Result 2022 Live Updates | The Assembly elections results for five states to be declared today. The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. The assembly polls in these five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results

will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming back to power with a majority in Manipur. The surveys also predicted the BJP will hold the edge in close contest fight against the Congress in Uttarakhand while the Goa will throw a fractured mandate.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may emerge as the first party to retain power in the hill-state, as the exit polls on March 7 showed the party holds the edge in the recently-contested assembly elections.

The Times Now-Veto Poll predicted that the BJP is likely to win 37 seats, one above the halfway majority mark in the 70-member house. The Congress, it said, is likely to bag 31 seats, the AAP 1 and others 1.

The Jan Ki Baat survey predicted 32-41 seats for the BJP, followed by 27-35 for the Congress, 0-1 for AAP and 0-4 for others.

The Chanakya survey projected 43 seats for the BJP, whereas, the Congress was expected to secure wins in 24. The exit poll predicted a blank for the AAP and 3 seats for others including independents.

The exit poll released by C-Voter, however, predicted 32-38 seats for the Congress, 26-32 for the BJP, 0-2 for the AAP and 3-7 for others.

The Congress challenged the BJP in the contest for the 70-member assembly. The ruling BJP changed chief ministers thrice in less than six months in the hill state last year.

Polling in Uttarakhand was held in single phase on February 14.

Goa

Goa is likely to witness a fractured mandate in the recently contested assembly elections. According to the Zee-Designboxed survey, the Congress-led alliance is likely to win 14-19 constituencies, the BJP 13-18, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 0 and others 4-11. The halfway majority mark is 21.

The CNX survey predicted 16-22 seats for the BJP, the Congress+ 11-17, AAP 0-2 and others 5-7. The Veto exit poll projected 16 seats for the Congress+, 14 for the BJP, 4 for the AAP and 6 for others.

According to the P-Marq survey, the Congress and BJP were tied at 13-17 seats in terms of projection. The BJP faced anti-incumbency in Goa.

Goa polled in single phase on February 14.

Manipur

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain power in Manipur by crossing the halfway-majority mark of 31 seats, suggested the exit polls released on March 7.

The party is likely to win 32-38 out of the 60 constituencies, said the Zee-Designboxed survey. The Congress was projected to emerge as a distant second with victory in 12-17 seats, whereas, the National People's Party (NPP) was predicted to win 2-4 seats and others 2-5.

The P-Marq exit poll predicted 27-31 seats for the BJP, 11-17 for the Congress, 6-10 for the NPP and 5-13 for others.

According to the Jan Ki Baat survey, the BJP is likely to win 23-28 seats, the Congress 10-14, NPP 7-8 and others 12-18.

The CNX survey predicted 26-31 seats for the BJP, 12-17 for the Congress, 6-10 for the NPP and 7-12 for others.

In 2017, the Congress had won 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly in the last elections, but the BJP formed the government after getting support from three regional parties.

Manipur assembly elections were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently. According to the poll panel’s guidelines, counting centres have to be disinfected before and after the counting process.

To ensure distancing norms, the counting halls have to be sufficiently big with proper ventilation, windows and exhaust fans. Despite being fully vaccinated, if anyone has Covid symptoms such as fever or cold, he or she will not be allowed inside the counting hall. Every counting official and security personnel will be provided with mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves. Not more than seven counting tables will be set up in a counting hall, the poll panel had said while announcing the election schedule on January 8.