Pushkar Singh Dhami, sitting MLA from Khatima, to be the next CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image source: @pushkardhami (Twitter)

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the BJP MLA from Khatima seat, is set to be the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Dhami will take oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on July 4 at 6pm at Raj Bhawan. Newly appointed Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers will also take the oath with him, informed state governor's office.

The 45-year-old is a two-time legislator. Dhami considered close to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was also an Officer on Special Duty to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

"My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We'll work together for people's welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span," said Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his first comments after being appointed as chief minister.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party held on July 3, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat had quit.

Rawat had handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on July 3.

Rawat, a member of parliament (MP), was handpicked by the central leadership as CM to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10.

As per the rule, a minister, or a CM, who is not a member of the legislative assembly must get elected "within six months" of assuming the post. As per the above law, Rawat would be forced to resign if he is not elected as an MLA by September 10.

Although two legislative seats are vacant in Uttarakhand, the rules bar conducting by-polls if the remaining tenure of assembly is less than a year. The state is scheduled to go to the polls in early 2022.