MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Pushkar Singh Dhami, sitting MLA from Khatima, to be the next CM

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party held on July 3, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat had quit.

Moneycontrol News
July 03, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image source: @pushkardhami (Twitter)

Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image source: @pushkardhami (Twitter)


Pushkar Singh Dhami, the BJP MLA from Khatima seat, is set to be the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Dhami will take oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on July 4 at 6pm at Raj Bhawan. Newly appointed Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers will also take the oath with him, informed state governor's office.

The 45-year-old is a two-time legislator. Dhami considered close to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was also an Officer on Special Duty to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

"My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We'll work together for people's welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span," said Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his first comments after being appointed as chief minister.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party held on July 3, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat had quit.

Rawat had handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on July 3.

Close

Related stories

Rawat, a member of parliament (MP), was handpicked by the central leadership as CM to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10.

As per the rule, a minister, or a CM, who is not a member of the legislative assembly must get elected "within six months" of assuming the post. As per the above law, Rawat would be forced to resign if he is not elected as an MLA by September 10.

Although two legislative seats are vacant in Uttarakhand, the rules bar conducting by-polls if the remaining tenure of assembly is less than a year. The state is scheduled to go to the polls in early 2022.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Tirath Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand CM
first published: Jul 3, 2021 03:46 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.