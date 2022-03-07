Goa Exit Poll Results 2022: Fractured mandate likely, Congress, BJP neck-to-neck; check details

Representative image

Goa is likely to witness a fractured mandate in the recently contested assembly elections, suggested the exit polls released on March 7.

According to the Zee-Designboxed survey, the Congress-led alliance is likely to win 14-19 constituencies, the BJP 13-18, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 0 and others 4-11. The halfway majority mark is 21.

The CNX survey predicted 16-22 seats for the BJP, the Congress+ 11-17, AAP 0-2 and others 5-7.

The Veto exit poll projected 16 seats for the Congress+, 14 for the BJP, 4 for the AAP and 6 for others.

According to the P-Marq survey, the Congress and BJP were tied at 13-17 seats in terms of projection. The exit poll predicted the smaller parties to play the role of kingmaker, as the AAP was projected to bag 2-6 seats and others 2-4.

Follow live updates of the exit poll results of all 5 states

Goa, the western coastal state, went to polls on February 14 with all the 40 assembly constituencies being contested in a single phase.

The state's electoral battle drew national media glare as it not only involved the BJP and the Congress, but also the Delhi-ruling AAP and West Bengal-ruling TMC which launched high-octane campaigns.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress had failed to oust the BJP from power despite emerging as the single-largest party. It had won 17 out of the 40 seats -- four short of the halfway majority mark.

The BJP, however, executed a successful realpolitik strategy which led to the return of erstwhile allies of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party into its fold. The coalition government was headed by BJP veteran Manohar Parrikar -- whose return from the Centre was set as a condition by the allies for extending support.

Parrikar, in early 2020, died after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Following his demise, Pramod Sawant was announced as the chief minister.

Both the BJP and the Congress did not name their chief ministerial candidates ahead of the polls.

The opinion polls, released ahead of the elections, had largely projected a return for the saffron party. The aggregate of major surveys had suggested that the BJP may win 18-22 seats, whereas, the Congress' tally could be restricted to 5-9.