Punjab Election Results 2022 | SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal loses Jalalabad by over 30,000 votes

Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal lost from Jalalabad, his home seat, by a margin of over 30,000 votes, the Election Commission of India's latest numbers said, even as counting for Punjab assembly elections was underway on March 10.
Badal, who has been winning from the seat for the last three consecutive terms, polled 60,525 votes while the winner from Aam Aadmi Party Jagdeep Singh Kamboj polled over 91,000 votes, according to poll panel numbers.
Congress’ two-time Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP Mohan Singh Phallian Wala polled 8,700 votes, as per the latest numbers.
Follow all updates on Punjab Election Results on our Live Blog Here
The SAD chief contested for the fourth time from this seat, in Fazilka district close to the Pakistan border. The Akali Dal, erstwhile alliance partners of the BJP, had stitched an alliance with the BSP in this election.