Punjab Election Results 2022 | SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal loses Jalalabad by over 30,000 votes

Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal lost from Jalalabad, his home seat, by a margin of over 30,000 votes, the Election Commission of India's latest numbers said, even as counting for Punjab assembly elections was underway on March 10.

Badal, who has been winning from the seat for the last three consecutive terms, polled 60,525 votes while the winner from Aam Aadmi Party Jagdeep Singh Kamboj polled over 91,000 votes, according to poll panel numbers.

Congress’ two-time Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP Mohan Singh Phallian Wala polled 8,700 votes, as per the latest numbers.

The SAD chief contested for the fourth time from this seat, in Fazilka district close to the Pakistan border. The Akali Dal, erstwhile alliance partners of the BJP, had stitched an alliance with the BSP in this election.

The AAP is headed for a landslide victory unseating the Congress in Punjab as it was leading in at least 92 seats against the Congress party’s 18 seats in the 117-member house.

In 2017, the seat witnessed a high-voltage contest when the AAP fielded its state unit chief and now party’s CM designate Bhagwant Mann, and the Congress its Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu against Sukhbir Badal.