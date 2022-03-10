English
    Punjab Election Results 2022 | SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal loses Jalalabad by over 30,000 votes

    Badal, who has been winning from the seat for last three consecutive terms, polled 60,525 votes while the winner from Aam Aadmi Party Jagdeep Singh Kamboj polled over 91,000 votes, according to poll panel numbers

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
    Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File image)

    Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal lost from Jalalabad, his home seat, by a margin of over 30,000 votes, the Election Commission of India's latest numbers said, even as counting for Punjab assembly elections was underway on March 10.

    Badal, who has been winning from the seat for the last three consecutive terms, polled 60,525 votes while the winner from Aam Aadmi Party Jagdeep Singh Kamboj polled over 91,000 votes, according to poll panel numbers.

    Congress’ two-time Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP Mohan Singh Phallian Wala polled 8,700 votes, as per the latest numbers.

    Follow all updates on Punjab Election Results on our Live Blog Here

    The SAD chief contested for the fourth time from this seat, in Fazilka district close to the Pakistan border. The Akali Dal, erstwhile alliance partners of the BJP, had stitched an alliance with the BSP in this election.

    In 2017, the seat witnessed a high-voltage contest when the AAP fielded its state unit chief and now party’s CM designate Bhagwant Mann, and the Congress its Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu against Sukhbir Badal.
    The AAP is headed for a landslide victory unseating the Congress in Punjab as it was leading in at least 92 seats against the Congress party’s 18 seats in the 117-member house.
    Tags: #Aaam Aadmi Party #Assembly Election Results 2022 #Current Affairs #Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal #India #Politics #Punjab elections 2022 #Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal #Stocks Views
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 05:14 pm
