From Motorola Edge 30 to Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India

India’s sub-30K smartphone segment is one of the most competitive with options from companies like Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and more. Looking for the top smartphone in the segment can be a bit challenging with the number of options out there. So, here’s a list of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India and what makes them stand out. Before we dive into our list, it is worth noting that we’ve only mentioned key specifications and the standout features of each handset, you can click the links for more details about the phones.