Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India with 108 MP Quad Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

Samsung has officially debuted a new Galaxy M series phone in India. The Samsung Galaxy M53 debuts as a mid-range 5G smartphone in India’s sub-30K smartphone market. The Galaxy M53 5G was only recently unveiled globally.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is priced at Rs 26,499 for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Galaxy M53 5G is also available in an 8GB/128GB variant for Rs 28,499. The Galaxy M53 5G comes in Blue and Green colours. The phone will go on sale in India from April 29.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of internal storage, up to 8GB of which can be used as expandable RAM. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

The handset runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. The Galaxy M53 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. The main camera is also paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit.

On the front, the M53 5G opts for a 32MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The handset is available in blue, green, and brown. The phone comes with One UI 4.1 pre-installed on top of Android 12.





