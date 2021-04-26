iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend launched with 5G, triple cameras, 120Hz AMOLED display: Check price, specs, availability

iQOO recently dropped two new smartphones in India, following 2019’s launch of the iQOO 3 (Review). The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend arrive with a triple camera setup, dual speakers with Hi-Res audio, a high-refresh-rate panel, super-fast charging, and Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. Additionally, the iQOO 7 Legend was developed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport racing.

iQOO 7 Price in India

The iQOO 7’s price is set at Rs 31,990 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, there’s an 8GB/256GB model for Rs 33,990 and a top-end 12GB/256GB variant that will set you back Rs 35,990. The iQOO 7 is available in Solid Ice Blue and Storm Black colour options.

iQOO 7 Legend Price in India

The iQOO 7 Legend features a starting price of Rs 39,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant. You can also get the device in a 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs 43,990. The phone is available in a Legendary colour options with the BMW Motorsport logo.

iQOO 7 Series Launch Offers

The iQOO 7 series will be available for purchase on Amazon and iQOO with pre-orders starting from May 1. The Pre-order offer for the iQOO 7 includes a Rs 2,000 discount using ICICI Bank credit cards or EMI transactions, while the iQOO 7 Legend receives a Rs 3,000 on similar transactions. Additionally, Amazon is also offering Rs 2,000 discount coupons for customers pre-ordering.

iQOO 7 Specs

The iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It also packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage with the ability to use part of the ROM as RAM for even better performance. You also get a graphite layer of 6,000 square mm for a fully covered liquid cooling system. The iQOO 7 packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support.

The iQOO 7 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate with a 1000Hz Instant touch sampling rate. It also has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and HDR10+ support. The company has also added a standalone display chip that converts SDR gameplay to HDR and aids in enhancing frame rates.

In optics, the iQOO 7 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and OIS at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 2 MP Monochrome sensor. For selfies, the iQOO 7’s hole punch cutout houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 shooter.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 7 include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also gets an in-display fingerprint reader. The iQOO 7 measures 8.43mm thick and weighs 196 grams. The iQOO 7 runs Android 11 with OriginOS for iQOO on top.

iQOO 7 Legend Specs

The iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While the battery size is smaller at 4,000 mAh, the device uses a dual-cell battery for even faster charging despite the same 66W FlashCharge support. The liquid cooling system uses a 4096 square mm sheet of graphite, helping reduce internal temperatures by up to 14 degrees Celsius.

The iQOO 7 Legend gets the same display as the standard iQOO 7. You also get the same triple-camera setup, but the monochrome sensor is replaced by a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture. The selfie camera and operating system remain the same. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C port and more.