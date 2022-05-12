Motorola Edge 30 launched in India with Snapdragon 778+ SoC, 144Hz POLED Display

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto Edge 30 in India. The vanilla version of the Moto Edge 30 follows the launch of the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the country. The Motorola Edge 30 arrives as a premium mid-range 5G smartphone.

Moto Edge 30 Price in India

The Moto Edge 30 price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will set you back Rs 29,999. The Moto Edge 30 will go on sale in India from May 19 through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other retail stores. The phone is available in Meteor Grey and Aurora Green colour options.

Moto Edge 30 Specs

The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Edge 30 runs Android 12 with MyUX on top. The handset packs a 4,020 mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging support.

For optics, the Moto Edge 30 gets a triple-camera setup that comprises a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge 30 also boasts a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone sports a 6.5-inch 10-bit colour POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The Edge 30 comes with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The Moto Edge 30 is also touted to be the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone, measuring just 6.79mm thick. The Moto Edge 30 also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for splash resistance.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes