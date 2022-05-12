English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Motorola Edge 30 launched in India with Snapdragon 778+ SoC, 144Hz POLED Display

    The Moto Edge 30 price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will set you back Rs 29,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

    Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto Edge 30 in India. The vanilla version of the Moto Edge 30 follows the launch of the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the country. The Motorola Edge 30 arrives as a premium mid-range 5G smartphone.

    Moto Edge 30 Price in India 

    The Moto Edge 30 price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will set you back Rs 29,999. The Moto Edge 30 will go on sale in India from May 19 through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other retail stores. The phone is available in Meteor Grey and Aurora Green colour options.

    Moto Edge 30 Specs

    The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Edge 30 runs Android 12 with MyUX on top. The handset packs a 4,020 mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging support.

    Close

    Related stories

    For optics, the Moto Edge 30 gets a triple-camera setup that comprises a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge 30 also boasts a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone sports a 6.5-inch 10-bit colour POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

    The Edge 30 comes with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The Moto Edge 30 is also touted to be the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone, measuring just 6.79mm thick. The Moto Edge 30 also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for splash resistance.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Motorola #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.