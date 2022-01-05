Vivo V23 Pro with curved AMOLED display launched in India alongside Vivo V23: Check price, specs

With a starting price of Rs 38,990, the Vivo V23 Pro competes against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 11X, Realme GT 5G and the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.

Vivo V23 Pro and V23 launched in India are the company’s latest premium smartphones in the country. The Vivo V23 Pro is the more premium one among the two and features a curved AMOLED display. Vivo V23 price in India starts at Rs 29,990 and comes in two storage options.

Vivo V23 price in India

Vivo has launched the V23 in two storage options. The base model with 8GB + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 29,990. The Vivo V23 India price for the 12GB + 256GB option is set at Rs 34,990. It comes in two colours - Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. The device goes on sale on January 19 via Flipkart, Vivo.com, and offline channels.

Vivo V23 Pro price in India

Vivo V23 Pro price in India starts at Rs 38,990 for the base 8GB RAM option with 128GB storage. There is also a 12GB storage option with 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs 43,990. With the pricing, the Vivo V23 Pro competes against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 11X, Realme GT 5G and the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.

The device comes in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colours. Vivo V23 Pro sale begins on January 13 via Flipkart, Vivo.com, and offline channels.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

Vivo V23 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has up to 256GB of internal storage and comes with a 4300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 108MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a dual-front camera setup. There is a 50MP main front camera with Eye AutoFocus and an 8MP ultrawide front camera. The phone has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Vivo V23 specifications

Vivo V23 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a flat screen with a wide notch for the dual 50MP + 8MP front camera setup. The device has a 64MP rear camera with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

In terms of performance, the phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It also runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.