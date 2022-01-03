OnePlus 9RT launch in India on January 14; 3 days after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event

The Buds Z2 launched in China will also come to India alongside the OnePlus 9RT. As per reports, the OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India will be set at Rs 4,999.

OnePlus 9RT India launch date has been announced. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch in India on January 14, a few days after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event in China. OnePlus 9RT is a successor of the OnePlus 9R and was launched in October 2021 in China.

OnePlus 9RT launch in India

OnePlus India’s official website confirms the OnePlus 9RT launch in India. The microsite confirms that the 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 will debut in the country on January 14. OnePlus will announce the pricing and availability details at the event, which is scheduled to begin at 5 pm IST.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera inside the hole-punch display. On the back, the phone sports a triple-camera setup. It has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Other OnePlus 9RT specifications include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 11-based Oxygen OS and an improved heat sink for better thermal management.

The Buds Z2 launched in China will also come to India alongside the 9RT. As per reports, the OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India will be set at Rs 4,999.