MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 9RT launch in India on January 14; 3 days after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event

OnePlus 9RT is a successor of the OnePlus 9R and was launched in October 2021 in China.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
The Buds Z2 launched in China will also come to India alongside the OnePlus 9RT. As per reports, the OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India will be set at Rs 4,999.

The Buds Z2 launched in China will also come to India alongside the OnePlus 9RT. As per reports, the OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India will be set at Rs 4,999.

OnePlus 9RT India launch date has been announced. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch in India on January 14, a few days after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event in China. OnePlus 9RT is a successor of the OnePlus 9R and was launched in October 2021 in China.

OnePlus 9RT launch in India

OnePlus India’s official website confirms the OnePlus 9RT launch in India. The microsite confirms that the 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 will debut in the country on January 14. OnePlus will announce the pricing and availability details at the event, which is scheduled to begin at 5 pm IST.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera inside the hole-punch display. On the back, the phone sports a triple-camera setup. It has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. 

Close

Related stories

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. 

Other OnePlus 9RT specifications include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 11-based Oxygen OS and an improved heat sink for better thermal management.

The Buds Z2 launched in China will also come to India alongside the 9RT. As per reports, the OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India will be set at Rs 4,999.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Jan 3, 2022 06:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.