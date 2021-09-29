MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 90Hz OLED Display: Check price, specs, availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model in India.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

Xiaomi has officially dropped the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE in India. The phone was revealed in Europe earlier this month alongside the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE arrives in India with a powerful mid-range chipset, a sizeable battery, a high-refresh-rate OLED panel, and fast-charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model in India. The device is also available in an 8GB/128GB configuration for Rs 28,999. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is available in Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue colours.

Xiaomi’s latest 5G phone will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets. The first sale for the device will kick off on October 2 at 12:00 am (Midnight). Xiaomi has also introduced a Diwali offer of up to Rs 1,500 off from October 2 to October 7.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

Close

Related stories

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the 4G LTE model boasts a Snapdragon 732G chipset. The Snapdragon 780 SoC uses Adreno 642 graphics. For the display, the Mi 11 Lite gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch s sampling rate.

For optics, the Mi 11 Lite 5G boasts a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary shooter with a 1/1.97” sensor size, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, the punch hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Mi 11 Lite packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Mi 11 Lite features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Mi 11 Lite also gets a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE will compete with devices like the Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2, and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Snapdragon #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 29, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.