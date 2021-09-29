Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 90Hz OLED Display: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi has officially dropped the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE in India. The phone was revealed in Europe earlier this month alongside the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE arrives in India with a powerful mid-range chipset, a sizeable battery, a high-refresh-rate OLED panel, and fast-charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model in India. The device is also available in an 8GB/128GB configuration for Rs 28,999. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is available in Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue colours.

Xiaomi’s latest 5G phone will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets. The first sale for the device will kick off on October 2 at 12:00 am (Midnight). Xiaomi has also introduced a Diwali offer of up to Rs 1,500 off from October 2 to October 7.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the 4G LTE model boasts a Snapdragon 732G chipset. The Snapdragon 780 SoC uses Adreno 642 graphics. For the display, the Mi 11 Lite gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch s sampling rate.

For optics, the Mi 11 Lite 5G boasts a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary shooter with a 1/1.97” sensor size, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, the punch hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Mi 11 Lite packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Mi 11 Lite features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Mi 11 Lite also gets a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE will compete with devices like the Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2, and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India.