Xiaomi Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro may arrive in India in October

Xiaomi, which recently launched the Mi 11 Lite NE 5G in Europe alongside with Mi 11T series, is bringing the new 5G Mi 11 Lite to India on September 29. Though no official date has been announced for the launch, a tipster recently suggested that the devices could arrive in India as early as October.



[Exclusive] Xiaomi 11T series of smartphones is launching very soon in India. In all likelihood, the lineup (at least the Pro variant) is set for an October launch.

Feel free to retweet.#Xiaomi#Xiaomi11T#Xiaomi11TPro

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 20, 2021



So yes, as I leaked earlier, the Xiaomi 11T Pro Indian variant has now received the TUV Rheinland certification, launch imminent.

Feel free to retweet.#Xiaomi#Xiaomi11TPropic.twitter.com/JqNgwX5vwV

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 20, 2021

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Mi 11T series or Mi 11T Pro will launch in India in October.In a more recent, tweet, Sharma also shared an image of the Mi 11T Pro’s TUV Rheinland certification in India.

Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage. The device runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, while the supported adapter is included in the box.

For optics, the Mi 11T Pro has a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. There’s no OIS on either sensor, while the main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution. On the front, the Mi 11T Pro gets a 16 MP selfie camera.

The handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+ and offers 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Mi 11T Pro also features dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, while the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side.

The Mi 11T shares much of the same specifications as the Mi 11T Pro. The main difference between the Mi 11T and its Pro counterpart is that the former uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC. Other changes include downgraded 67W fast-charging support and LPDDR4X RAM. Everything else, including the cameras, battery size, display, build, and software stay the same. Even the colour options for the vanilla Mi 11T are the same as the Mi 11T Pro.