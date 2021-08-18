Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition launched in India: All you need to know

The Realme GT 5G opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.8 aperture at the helm.

Realme has officially taken the lid off its flagship GT series in India. The Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition arrive in the country’s flagship and mid-range segments, respectively. The Realme GT Master Edition is a powerful mid-range 5G handset, while the Realme GT 5G is a flagship killer that replaces the Realme X50 Pro from last year.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Price in India

The Realme GT 5G is priced at Rs 37,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 41,999. The Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models will cost you Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The Realme GT 5G is available in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colour options, while the Realme GT Master Edition comes in a special Voyager Grey colour option designed by Naoto Fukasawa's as well as Cosmos Blue and Luna White colours. The Realme GT 5G also comes in a Racing Yellow colour with a vegan leather finish.

The Realme GT 5G will be available for sale in India from August 25, while the Master Edition will go on sale from August 26. It is worth noting that the sale date for the 6GB/128GB version of the Realme GT Master Edition will be announced later. The devices will be available through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retail stores.

Realme GT 5G Specifications

The Realme GT 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and is the most affordable phone with the chip in the country. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the phone can use up to 7GB of storage as virtual RAM.

The Realme GT 5G opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.8 aperture at the helm. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the device carries a 16 MP selfie camera.

In terms of the display, the GT 5G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme GT Master Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. You also get Dynamic RAM Expansion support that allows you to use up to 5GB of the storage as virtual RAM. The triple-camera setup is the same with a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultrawide lens, and 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the selfie camera on the front has been bumped up to 32 MP.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and DC Dimming. The screen also sports a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The GT Master Edition packs a 4300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.