Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Sale 2020: Check out the best deals on mobile phones

Realme X3 Series | Flipkart |The Realme X3 series has also received price cuts. The Realme X3 is now priced at Rs 22,999, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom will set you back as low as Rs 23,999. Apart from the price cut, an additional discount of Rs 1,000 will be offered when using a credit or debit card. The Realme X3 series features most of the same specifications as the Realme X50 Pro but settles for the 4G Snapdragon 855+ SoC.