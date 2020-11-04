Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Sale 2020: Check out the best deals on mobile phones

Which one will you get? Carlsen Martin Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | Flipkart | Want to trade in an old flagship for a new one? Good news, the Galaxy S20 Plus is still on sale on Flipkart. The phone is available for Rs 49,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs 35,498 through Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade programme. The S20+ is a premium handset, with excellent hardware backed by great software. Apple iPhone 11 | Amazon | If you want to make a switch from Android to iOS, the iPhone 11 is available for Rs 49,999 on Amazon India. The iPhone 11 offers flagship-grade specs, brings a good set of cameras, excellent build quality, and a fast chipset. It is worth noting that the iPhone 12 mini is available from Rs 47,900 through Apple’s trade-in programme on the newly-launched Apple Store in India. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro | Amazon | The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T are available from Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 42,999, although the Rs 1,500 back discount and Rs 1,500 Amazon Pay cashback take the price of the phone down to Rs 39,999. You can also get the OnePlus 7T Pro for Rs 38,999 by availing the flat Rs 5,000 discount. Realme X50 Pro | Flipkart | Realme’s 2020 flagship 5G handset, the X50 Pro will be available starting from Rs 34,999. The Realme X50 Pro is currently priced at Rs 41,999, although Flipkart is offering an instant Rs 7,000 discount on transactions with debit and credit cards. The Realme X50 Pro features a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, six cameras, and super-fast 65W charging support. Asus ROG Phone 3 | Flipkart | Asus has slashed the price of the ROG Phone 3 for the first time since its launch. The ROG Phone 3 is now available from Rs 46,999 for the base 8GB/128GB configuration. Additionally, the 12GB/256GB model now costs Rs 49,999. Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 1,000 off on transactions with debit and credit cards. Samsung Galaxy M51 | Amazon | The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M51 features a starting price of Rs 22,499 on Amazon. However, the handset is set to get a flat Rs 3,000 discount, putting its price at Rs 19,499 during the sale. The Galaxy M51 has one of the biggest batteries on a smartphone with a 7,000 mAh capacity. Apart from the battery, the phone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel and a 64 MP quad-camera setup. Realme X3 Series | Flipkart |The Realme X3 series has also received price cuts. The Realme X3 is now priced at Rs 22,999, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom will set you back as low as Rs 23,999. Apart from the price cut, an additional discount of Rs 1,000 will be offered when using a credit or debit card. The Realme X3 series features most of the same specifications as the Realme X50 Pro but settles for the 4G Snapdragon 855+ SoC. iQOO 3 | Flipkart | If you're looking to buy a phone powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC on a budget, then the iQOO 3 is definitely worth considering. The iQOO 3 is available for as little as Rs 28,990 on Flipkart. Motorola One Fusion+ | Flipkart | If you are looking for the best smartphone under 15,000 rupees, the Motorola One Fusion+ is now available for Rs 14,999. The Motorola One Fusion+ was arguably one of the best phones under 20,000 rupees, so this latest price cut makes it all the more appealing. Nokia 5.3 & Motorola G9 | Amazon & Flipkart | The Motorola G9 is now available for as low as Rs 9,999 on Flipkart, down from its Rs 11,499 launch price. Another good stock Android phone under 10,000 rupees is the Nokia 5.3, which is now priced from Rs 9,999 on Amazon. You can check out the differences between the two devices here. First Published on Nov 4, 2020 03:18 pm