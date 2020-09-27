These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India (September 2020)

India’s sub-20K smartphone market just got a little bit more competitive this week, with the addition of two new smartphones to an ever-growing list. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Poco X3 recently debuted in the country’s mid-range segment, further crowding an already competitive space. If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 20,000, it’s not going to be easy, given the number of options. Thankfully, we’ve listed the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India, to make your choice a tad bit simpler.