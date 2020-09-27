These are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India (September 2020)

Which one will you get? Carlsen Martin India’s sub-20K smartphone market just got a little bit more competitive this week, with the addition of two new smartphones to an ever-growing list. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Poco X3 recently debuted in the country’s mid-range segment, further crowding an already competitive space. If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 20,000, it’s not going to be easy, given the number of options. Thankfully, we’ve listed the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India, to make your choice a tad bit simpler. Motorola One Fusion+ | Rs 17,499 | Snapdragon 730G | 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP | 5000 mAh (15W) | The Motorola One Fusion+ is quite a few months old now, but its combination of clean software and capable hardware make it our pick for the best smartphone under Rs 20,000. The phone is the only device on our list to feature a full-view display, with its motorised selfie camera unit. Poco X3 | Rs 16,999 | Snapdragon 732G | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (120Hz/HDR10) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 20MP | 6000 mAh (33W) | In terms of hardware alone, the Poco X3 is the best phone you can buy in the sub-20K segment. Apart from the average software, everything else on the Poco X3 is simply top-tier and a cut above the competition. Realme 7 Pro | Rs 19,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP | 4500 mAh (65W) | The Realme 7 Pro fairs really well when it comes to delivering a good balance of hardware and software on a phone at this price. There are several features on the Realme 7 Pro that make it one of the best handsets you can buy in the sub-20K segment. Samsung Galaxy M31s | Rs 19,499 | Exynos 9611 | 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 6GB/128GB | 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP | 32MP | 6000 mAh (25W) | Samsung’s Galaxy M series has constantly focused on providing consumers with a value-added experience, and the Galaxy M31s does just that. The M31s has a formidable camera setup, a vibrant display, and the best battery life of any phone on our list. Additionally, Samsung’s One UI is a relatively clean software skin and is arguably one of the best out there. Sub-par chipset aside, it is hard to find fault with the Galaxy M31s. Realme 6 Pro | Rs 17,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (90Hz) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP + 8MP | 4300 mAh (30W) | The Realme 6 Pro is another great pick for a sub-20K smartphone. Of all the devices on our list, the Realme 6 Pro is the one with the most cameras, offering a ton of flexibility at a very reasonable price. The Realme 6 Pro is also the only smartphone here that offers a telephoto camera and an ultrawide selfie shooter. Apart from cameras, the Realme 6 Pro also packs some serious hardware. Vivo V17 | Rs 19,999 | Snapdragon 675 | 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED | 8GB/128GB | 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP | 4500 mAh (18W) | The Vivo V17 is one of the best-looking smartphones in the sub-20K segment. While it does fall short in the software and chipset departments, you do get a vibrant AMOLED panel as well as 8GB of RAM. The camera setup is not that bad, while the higher resolution selfie camera is another plus. Realme 7 | Rs 14,999 | MediaTek G95 | 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (90Hz) | 6GB/64GB | 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP | 5000 mAh (30W) | The Realme 7 is another great pick if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Realme 7 doesn’t quite offer the charging capability of its ‘Pro’ counterpart but does feature a stronger processor for gaming. You also get a bigger battery and high refresh rate screen, although it is downgraded to an LCD panel. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max | Rs 16,999 | Snapdragon 720G | 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD | 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 32MP | 5020 mAh (33W) | The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max isn’t far behind from its competitors, at least in terms of the spec sheet. In terms of hardware, the Note 9 Pro Max can easily go toe-to-toe with any device on this list, although it does fall short in a few areas. However, overall, the phone still offers great value for its respective price. Realme Narzo 20 Pro | Rs 14,999 | MediaTek G95 | 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (60Hz) | 6GB/64GB | 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP | 4500 mAh (65W) | Considering its sub-15K price, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro certainly has no business being on this list. It has all the makings of an excellent sub-15K phone, with one class-leading feature that has earned it a spot on this list. Yes, we are talking about the insanely fast 65W charging adapter included in the box. First Published on Sep 27, 2020 06:59 pm