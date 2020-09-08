Poco X3 or Poco X2: Which is a better phone on paper? Check specifications, price and notable features

Poco Global launched the Poco X3 NFC in Europe on September 7. Although an incremental upgrade, the Poco X3 NFC comes with a bunch of key upgrades like a bigger battery with faster-charging support, a more-powerful Snapdragon 732G processor, among others.

Parameters Poco X3 NFC Poco X2 Display 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a Dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a single punch-hole cutout. 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor SoC with Adreno 618 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB Rear Camera 64MP Sony IMX682(f/1.8) + 13MP ultra-wide (f/2.3) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens Front camera 20MP f/2.2 sensor 20MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging 4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech OS Android 10 based MIUI 12 Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Shadow Gray, Cobalt Blue Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple. Price EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for 6GB + 64GB, EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB

We can expect the Poco X3 to launch soon in India. While we wait for the official confirmation on the Poco X3 launch in India, here is an on paper spec comparison to see how it fares against its predecessor, the Poco X2 (review)



As mentioned at the very beginning, the Poco X3 is an incremental upgrade over the Poco X2. The key differences between the two smartphones lie in the processor, battery, the refresh rate, the ultra-wide camera, and the speakers.

Poco X3 NFC features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 730G processor. The battery capacity, too, has gotten significantly bigger at 5,160 mAh compared to 4,500 mAh on Poco X2.

Poco X3 NFC also gets a DynamicSwitch refresh rate function that allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of the content displayed on the screen. This allows the Poco X3’s refresh rate to go up for use cases like gaming and down for lighter operations like reading – thereby optimising power usage.

The 8MP ultrawide camera on the Poco X2 is replaced by a higher resolution 13MP camera. A minor difference between the two 64MP primary camera sensors is that the Poco X3 gets the 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor that supports video-recording at 4K 30fps. The Poco X2's Sony IMX686 supported 4K 60fps.

Lastly, Poco X3 gets a stereo-speaker setup with the earpiece doubling up as the secondary speaker.

There is no word on Poco X3's India launch date but we can expect the smartphone to be available soon.