Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco X3 or Poco X2: Which is a better phone on paper? Check specifications, price and notable features

Here are the key differences between the Poco X3 and the Poco X2.

Pranav Hegde

Poco Global launched the Poco X3 NFC in Europe on September 7. Although an incremental upgrade, the Poco X3 NFC comes with a bunch of key upgrades like a bigger battery with faster-charging support, a more-powerful Snapdragon 732G processor, among others. 

We can expect the Poco X3 to launch soon in India. While we wait for the official confirmation on the Poco X3 launch in India, here is an on paper spec comparison to see how it fares against its predecessor, the Poco X2 (review).
ParametersPoco X3 NFCPoco X2
Display6.67-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution) IPS LCD panel with a Dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a single punch-hole cutout.6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD (resolution of 1080*2340 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Screen comes with a dual punch-hole cutout.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor SoC with Adreno 618 GPUQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB,8GB + 256GB
Rear Camera64MP Sony IMX682(f/1.8) + 13MP ultra-wide (f/2.3) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro64MP Sony IMX686 sensor f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
Front camera20MP f/2.2 sensor20MP + 2MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging4,500 mAh with 27W fast charging tech
OSAndroid 10 based MIUI 12Android 10 based MiUi 11 for Poco
BiometricsSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsShadow Gray, Cobalt BlueAtlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple.
PriceEUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for 6GB + 64GB, EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400 for 6GB + 128GB.Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB,Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256GB

Summary

As mentioned at the very beginning, the Poco X3 is an incremental upgrade over the Poco X2. The key differences between the two smartphones lie in the processor, battery, the refresh rate, the ultra-wide camera, and the speakers.

Poco X3 NFC features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 730G processor. The battery capacity, too, has gotten significantly bigger at 5,160 mAh compared to 4,500 mAh on Poco X2.

Also Read: Realme 7 Pro review

Poco X3 NFC also gets a DynamicSwitch refresh rate function that allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of the content displayed on the screen. This allows the Poco X3’s refresh rate to go up for use cases like gaming and down for lighter operations like reading – thereby optimising power usage.

The 8MP ultrawide camera on the Poco X2 is replaced by a higher resolution 13MP camera. A minor difference between the two 64MP primary camera sensors is that the Poco X3 gets the 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor that supports video-recording at 4K 30fps. The Poco X2's Sony IMX686 supported 4K 60fps.

Lastly, Poco X3 gets a stereo-speaker setup with the earpiece doubling up as the secondary speaker.

There is no word on Poco X3's India launch date but we can expect the smartphone to be available soon.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 10:05 am

