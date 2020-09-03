In Pics | Realme 7 First Impressions

Check out our initial impressions before you buy the Realme 7. Moneycontrol News With the Realme 6 series, the company offered the biggest leap in specs than any of its predecessors. Now, almost half a year on, and Realme has unveiled two new smartphones to succeed the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro price in India, start from Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Our focus today is on the vanilla Realme 7. The Realme 7 feels and looks a lot like the Realme 6 until you come across the rear panel. The camera module on the back has just gotten bigger over the previous generation, while the Realme 7’s rear panel has also got a new matte finish. The phone is available in two colour options – Mist White and Mist Blue, without unit arriving in the former. The Realme 7 features a new mirror design on the back with a light effect that reflects light off the surface for a gradient look. Additionally, the Realme 7 is also the first smartphone to pass the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. Not a lot has changed on the display front, with the Realme 7 sporting a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2,400*1080 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 and features a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has decent viewing angles with no colour shifting, while brightness levels are quite good. Not much has changed here from the Realme 6. For performance, the Realme 7 opts for a MediaTek G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device can be equipped with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage with a dedicated microSD card for expansion up to 256GB. In Geekbench 5.0, the Realme 7 scored 505 points in the single-core test and 1,648 points in the multi-core test. In AnTuTu, the phone achieved an overall score of 2,97,341 points. We also played Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile on high graphics without a hitch. The Realme 7 has a quad-camera setup, like that of the Realme 6. You get a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.3 ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP B&W portrait camera. The main difference over the Realme 6 in this camera setup is the use of the 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor rather than the Samsung GW1. The Realme 7’s camera setup can capture videos in 4K resolution at 30fps and 1080p resolution at 60fps. You can also make use of the ultrawide camera to record 1080p video, although you cannot switch between the camera lenses while taking videos. The Realme 7’s camera is also equipped with a Starry Mode and Night Filters. In our limited time with the camera, we got some decent shots with the 64 MP main sensor in bright outdoor light. Here is another sample using the phone’s 64 MP Mode. Night mode has also seen some improvements and can be quite impressive occasionally, at this budget. For selfies, the Realme 7 opts for a 16 MP, f/2.0 front camera that is housed in the hole-punch cutout. The front camera also supports portrait video and 120 fps slow-motion video capture in 1080p resolution. The Realme 7 opts for a 5,000 mAh battery capacity along with 30W fast charging support. The 5,000 mAh battery is a nice addition and offers well-over a full day of usage on a single charge. On the software side, you get Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. While there are a bunch of pre-installed apps, the overall experience is generally clean. The Realme 7 also features a splash-proof coating that protects the phone from light splashes of water. The power button on the Realme 7 also doubles as a fingerprint reader, which is quite fast and accurate for the most part. Our initial impressions of the Realme 7 were generally positive. While the phone doesn’t do much, on the inside, to distinguish itself from its predecessor, it brings just the right amount of improvements to justify its existence. Stay tuned for our detailed Realme 7 review for an in-depth look at the phone’s performance and camera capabilities. First Published on Sep 3, 2020 03:42 pm