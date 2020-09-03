In Pics | Realme 7 First Impressions

The Realme 7 feels and looks a lot like the Realme 6 until you come across the rear panel. The camera module on the back has just gotten bigger over the previous generation, while the Realme 7’s rear panel has also got a new matte finish. The phone is available in two colour options – Mist White and Mist Blue, without unit arriving in the former. The Realme 7 features a new mirror design on the back with a light effect that reflects light off the surface for a gradient look. Additionally, the Realme 7 is also the first smartphone to pass the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.