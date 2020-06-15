Vivo V19 Neo launches as rebranded Vivo V17 with 4,500 mAh battery, SD 675 SoC

Vivo has unveiled the V19 Neo under the V19 series. Nomenclature-wise, the V19 Neo sits below the Vivo V19 launched in India. However, the spec-sheet reveals that V19 Neo is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17.

Vivo V19 Neo has been officially launched in the Philippines for PHP 17,999 (roughly Rs 27,200). The smartphone features a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display with a 1080*2340 resolution. The device has a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera with Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features.

On the back, there is an L-shaped quad-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

Under the hood, the V19 Neo gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. There is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, etc.

