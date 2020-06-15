App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V19 Neo launches as rebranded Vivo V17 with 4,500 mAh battery, SD 675 SoC

Nomenclature-wise, the V19 Neo sits below the Vivo V19 launched in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has unveiled the V19 Neo under the V19 series. Nomenclature-wise, the V19 Neo sits below the Vivo V19 launched in India. However, the spec-sheet reveals that V19 Neo is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17.

Vivo V19 Neo has been officially launched in the Philippines for PHP 17,999 (roughly Rs 27,200). The smartphone features a 6.44-inch E3 Super AMOLED Full HD+ iView display with a 1080*2340 resolution. The device has a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera with Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features.

On the back, there is an L-shaped quad-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens.

Close

Under the hood, the V19 Neo gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. There is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

related news

The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, etc.

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V19 (Review) in India for Rs 29,999.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.