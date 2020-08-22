172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|in-pics-best-smartphones-under-rs-15000-in-india-as-of-august-2020-5740911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India as of August 2020

In no particular order, here are our picks for the best smartphones under Rs 15,000.

Moneycontrol News
Are you on the lookout for a new smartphone but stuck with a restricted mid-range budget? While there are plenty of options to choose from, it is not easy to zero-in on one device. Here are some of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 that you can buy in India.

Are you on the lookout for a new smartphone but stuck with a restricted mid-range budget? While there are plenty of options to choose from, it is not easy to zero-in on one device. Here are some of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 that you can buy in India.

Poco M2 Pro (Rs 13,999) | Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a punch-hole cutout at the top-center of the display for the 16MP front camera. It gets powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Poco M2 Pro also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera.

Realme 6 (Rs 14,999) | Buy this for the 90Hz display, powerful performance, capable quad-camera setup, and a fast-charging battery. Realme 6 (Review) has to be one of our top picks for the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. The budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera. On the back, the smartphone has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. Other Realme 6 specifications include a 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 via USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy M21 (Rs 14,499) | Buy this smartphone for its AMOLED screen and the big battery. Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display with a 1080*2340 resolution, an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage. Other Galaxy M21 specifications include a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and a 20MP front camera.

Realme Narzo 10 (Rs 11,999) | Buy this smartphone for its processor, big battery, and quality quad-cameras. Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720*1500 resolution. The smartphone has a gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other Narzo 10 specs include a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Check our Realme Narzo 10 review to know more about its performance.

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs 13,999) | Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a punch-hole for the 32MP front camera. The smartphone has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup. Other Redmi Note 9 Pro specs include a Snapdragon 720G SoC, up to 8GB + 128GB storage, and a 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 (Rs 11,999) | Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner for the 13MP front camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top. Check our full Redmi Note 9 review to know if it the best smartphone under Rs 15,000.

First Published on Aug 22, 2020 11:43 am

tags #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #Xiaomi

