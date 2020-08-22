In Pics | Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India as of August 2020

Redmi Note 9 (Rs 11,999) | Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of typical brightness. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner for the 13MP front camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. It runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top. Check our full Redmi Note 9 review to know if it the best smartphone under Rs 15,000.