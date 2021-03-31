Volkswagen SUVs | Taigun, Tiguan, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace: All you need to know

The Taigun is the first locally developed product by Volkswagen under the Rs 8000 crore India 2.0 program. The SUV is a product of work spanning 36-40 months. The Taigun is a mid-size SUV and will debut around October this year. Bookings will likely open in September. Its base variant price is expected to be under Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Volkswagen)

The Taigun is based on the MQB A0 which is localised for India and therefore gets the ‘IN’ tag in the platform name. Based on the Taigun and other upcoming cars, the VW group is targeting 3 percent share of the Indian passenger vehicle market. (Image: Volkswagen)

The Taigun will come with a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines. The 3-cylinder, 1.0 litre develops peak power of 115ps while the 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder motor generates peak power of 150ps. VW is offering manual, automatic and direct shift gearbox (DSG) transmission options on the Taigun. (Image: Volkswagen)

The Taigun compete against the Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Mahindra Scorpio. Some of these models also have diesel engine options which the Taigun does not. (Image: Volkswagen)

First introduced in the peak 2020 lockdown period, the T-Roc was sold out days after its bookings opened. The mid-size SUV is fully imported into India and is set to go into sale once again. The T-Roc 2021 will come powered by a 1.5 litre TSI EVO engine with a 7-speed automatic DSG. The 4-cylinder motor can develop peak power of 150ps and a torque of 250Nm (Image: Volkswagen)

The T-Roc 2021 comes equipped with intelligent – Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) that senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates 2 cylinders out of 4 resulting in reduced fuel consumption. The switch happens faster than a blink of the eye (Image: Volkswagen)

The T-Roc competes against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the Tata Safari. The T-Roc is set to act like a halo product for VW which is targeting to further build its image in the SUV category. The T-Roc does not need homologation in India as the country has allowed import of up to 2500 under relaxed norms. (Image: Volkswagen)

The new Tiguan is the fourth offering by Volkswagen in the SUV space. This is a five-seater SUV and was one of the earliest nameplates in the SUV space to go on sale in India for the VW brand. VW expected to launch the Tiguan around June or July. (Image: Volkswagen)

A 2.0 litre TSI engine will power the new Tiguan which will be similar to the Tiguan Allspace. This 4-cylinder petrol engine generates peak power of 190ps. The new Tiguan will be positioned between the T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace. (Image: Volkswagen)

The new Tiguan gets an 8-inch touchscreen system and possibly a Harman Kardon sound system, powered driver’s seat, parking distance sensors, keyless entry, automatic tailgate, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (Image: Volkswagen)

The Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seater variant of the Tiguan and is available at Rs 34.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 2.0 litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG and producing peak power of 190ps and a torque of 390Nm. The Allspace deliver a mileage of 12.5km/litre (Image: Volkswagen)