Experts many a times suggest investors to invest in market with a long term view. But if the company you choose maintains sound financial health, you can get high returns in short and long term. A Moneycontrol analysis of BSE 500 stocks showed only 17 stocks have given exceptional returns in last 1-year, 3-year and 5-year periods. We considered only the stocks that have given at least 50 percent return in the last 1 year, 100 percent in 3 years, and 200 percent return in the 5-year period (Data Source: ACE Equity). 15 out of these 17 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses on Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis. Take a look.