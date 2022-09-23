English
    Festive Sale 2022 | Five credit cards that make shopping more rewarding

    While shopping during the festive sale, spend smartly and responsibly. These cards have been arranged according to the least annual fees

    Hiral Thanawala
    September 23, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST
    amazon_mobile_720
    The festive sales from e-commerce websites and offline retail stores are back, starting with Navratri on September 26, followed by Dussehra and Diwali next month. Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s the Big Billion Days start on September 23 and will last till September 30. This festive season, Reliance Digital has announced Festival of Electronics starting on September 22. Most of the offers are specific to card providers such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Citibank, SBI Card and other banks. However, there are some credit cards that are designed specially to make your shopping more rewarding. Using the right credit card can help you save a significant amount every time you spend. Here is a curated list from Paisabazaar of the best shopping credit cards that provide value-back in the form of accelerated reward points, cashback or direct discount with select brands.
    Axis Bank Flipkart credit card
    Image Source: Axis Bank | Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers a 5 percent cashback while shopping on Flipkart and Myntra, 4 percent on other preferred merchants including Cleartrip, PVR, Uber, etc. and 1.5 percent on all other categories. It also offers welcome benefits worth Rs 1,100 upon card activation. The annual fee is Rs 500 for this card.

    HDFC Bank Moneyback+ card
    Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Moneyback+ Credit Card offers 10X CashPoints on Flipkart, Amazon, BigBasket, Reliance Smart Super Store and Swiggy, 5X CashPoints on EMI spends at merchant locations and two CashPoints per Rs 150 spent across other categories. You can use CashPoints to avail statement credit or benefits across travel or rewards catalogue items. The user gets Rs 500 gift voucher on spending Rs 50,000 in a quarter. The annual fee is Rs 500 for this card.
    Standard Chartered DigiSmart
    Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card offers 20 percent discount on Myntra, 10 percent discount on Blinkit and Zomato with no minimum spends condition. The user also gets a 20 percent discount while booking domestic flight tickets on Yatra. The annual fee is Rs 588 on this credit card.

    HSBC Cashback retail card
    Image Source: HSBC Bank | HSBC Cashback Credit Card offers a 1.5 percent cashback on all online spending and 1 percent cashback on other spends. The bank issues vouchers of Amazon worth Rs 500, of Myntra worth Rs 1,500 and of Ajio worth Rs 3,000 as welcome benefits. The users also get a flat 10 percent discount on Blinkit up to Rs 100 and flat 10 percent savings up to Rs 150 on ordering prescribed medicines via Pharmeasy. This credit card has an annual fee of Rs 750.

    SBI Cash back card
    Image Source: SBI Card | Cashback SBI Card offers a 5 percent cashback on all online spends without any merchant restriction and 1 percent cashback on all other spends. The renewal fees will be waived off on spending Rs 2 lakh in the preceding year. The annual fee is Rs 999 on this credit card.
    Representative image
    Ensure that you have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while shopping around festive offers. If you spend more than what you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill on time, you will incur hefty interest charges, ranging from 28-49 percent per annum, along with late payment fees.
    Credit,Cards
    To shortlist the top five shopping credit cards, Paisabazaar identified all the banks offering shopping and cashback schemes on credit cards. It compared the cards and checked the value proposition they hold for customers, depending on the discounts, rewards and cashback offers across categories. Then, cards offering the best offers were chosen. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of September 12, 2022. These credit cards have been arranged according to the least annual fees.
    Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
    Tags: #banking #Credit Cards #online spending #personal finance #shopping festival #Slideshow #Slideshows
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 07:15 am
