1/11 German manufacturer Mercedes has unveiled the second-generation AMG GT Coupe, and boy, it has gotten bigger! (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

2/11 The GT Coupe has been in the company’s stable for nearly a decade now and the updates did not stop rolling in. This time, the car has been given a generational update, and because of that, there are big changes both under the hood and around it. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

3/11 We start with the looks. The second-gen GT Coupe’s design is styled around evolution. So, rather than a completely new look, what you get is a familiar- looking supercar. At the front, the nose retains its length, but a new set of sleek headlamps makes itself known. You also have a larger grille, flanked by tweaked intakes. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

4/11 In profile, the silhouette remains more or less unchanged. The roofline slopes downwards and the rear windshield is raked fairly steeply for that coupe design. The overhangs on either side are also short, contributing to the long wheelbase. At the rear, things seem a little more aggressive, thanks to the new tail lamps with the connected black strip. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

5/11 In terms of dimensions, the GT is larger than the previous-gen in all dimensions. Measuring 4,728 mm in length, 1,984 mm in width, 1,354 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the new car is 182 mm longer, 45 mm wider and 66 mm taller while the wheelbase is 70 mm longer than before. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

6/11 For propulsion, Mercedes uses the same old twin turbocharged V8. They are tuned differently, however, depending on whether you get the GT 63 or the GT 55 trim. On the GT 55 4MATIC+, the engine produces 476 hp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

7/11 The same engine, on the GT 63, churns out 585 hp of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. All of this power is then transferred to all four wheels via the 9-speed DCT transmission and AMG’s all-wheel drive system. According to the company, a sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes 3.9 seconds on the 55 trim and just 3.2 seconds on the 63. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

8/11 Over on the inside, things have changed, too. To start off, the GT Coupe now comes with a 2+2 seating option. Of course, only people under five feet can sit in the rear seats. Anyone taller than that would find it fairly uncomfortable. The seats, however, can be folded down to make room for luggage from the nominal 321 litres to a total of 675 litres of space. The overall interior design has been changed as well and now looks similar to the Mercedes SL that takes the place of the earlier GT roadster. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

9/11 A 12.3-inch driver’s display comes standard as well as an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment unit. Both these feature AMG-specific graphics and feature the AMG Track Pace function. This feature displays up to 40 different vehicle parameters, including lap times, steering angle and brake pedal actuation. The new sport seats at the front come with an optional ventilation feature as well as bolsters that adjust automatically depending on the driving mode. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

10/11 Of course, the new GT Coupe also gets more tech. The new aluminium double-wishbone AMG Active Ride Control suspension uses constantly variable electronic damping, active roll stabilisation and steel coil springs to suppress body roll. Four-wheel steering comes standard where the rear wheel turn by up to 2.5 degrees. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)