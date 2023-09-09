IITs join hands with US universities to set up research centres

US Global Challenges Institute aims to foster collaborative efforts among premier research and higher education institutions of both nations

India and the US have signed several collaborative education partnerships during the ongoing meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Education announced that there was a signing of an MoU between Indian universities, represented by the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Council), and the Association of American Universities (AAU) to establish the India-U.S. Global Challenges Institute, with a combined initial commitment of at least $10 million.

The ministry said the institute aims to foster collaborative efforts among premier research and higher education institutions from both nations, addressing global challenges that require interdisciplinary solutions.

IIT Kanpur is collaborating with New York University Tandon School of Engineering to launch the NYU-Tandon Advanced Research Center in critical and emerging technologies.

In addition, IIT Kanpur, IIT Jodhpur, IIT BHU and IIT Delhi will join forces with the State University of New York at Buffalo to create Joint Research Centers.

IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad and other institutions will also participate in the Academia Startup Partnership under the India-U.S. Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). Whereas, IIT Bombay has joined the Chicago Quantum Exchange as an international partner.

“This will give shape to a shared vision of a global quantum economy. These partnerships serve as a testament to the strengthening educational ties between India and the United States in the core, key sector of education,” the Ministry of Education announced on X (formerly Twitter).

