G20 Summit: PM Modi calls on world to turn global trust deficit into mutual faith

PM Modi addresses the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The name card in front of him says "Bharat".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9 called on global leaders to transform the widening trust deficit plaguing the world into mutual faith and belief, saying that everyone must walk together.

"After Covid-19, trust deficit has been a big challenge for the world. War has exacerbated this trust deficit," Modi said on September 9 in New Delhi while delivering his opening remarks at the inaugural session of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

"But if we can defeat Covid, we can also beat this lack of mutual trust. Today, as the President of the G20, India calls on the whole world to work together to turn this global trust deficit into belief and faith. The time is for us to walk together," he added.

Check the latest updates on the G20 Summit here

Modi's comments come amid a tumultuous time for a world economy battling uneven growth in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and the spillovers from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The war, in particular, has driven a massive rift between Russia and the West, making it difficult for India to bring together the G20 members and issue a joint statement, or communique.

The world's leading countries such as the US want a deep condemnation of Russia's aggression, while Moscow has refused to back down and said it will oppose any joint statement that does not reflect its views.

On September 8, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was "almost ready" and will be placed before the G20 leaders for their approval.

"Disorder in the global order, a divide between the North and South, differences between the East and West, food, fuel and fertiliser management, terrorism and cyber security, health, energy, and water security – we must find solid solutions to tackle these challenges for the sake of future generations," Modi said in his opening remarks.

The start of the Leaders' Summit also saw the G20 formally accept India's proposal to include the African Union as a permanent member. At the end of his opening remarks, Modi invited African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani to take a permanent seat at the G20 table.

The African Union is a continental body of 55 member states. It now has the same status as the European Union - the only regional bloc with a full membership of the G20 - as against its current designation of "invited international organisation".

While India's proposal to include the African Union into the G20 was not opposed by any country, domestic political tensions may get further fuelled by the fact that placard in front of Modi said 'Bharat', and not 'India'.