    Sep 09, 2023 / 09:15 am

    G20 Summit 2023 LIVE News: Summit kicks off, PM Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam

    G20 Summit 2023 LIVE News: PM Modi may hold bilateral meetings with UK, Japan, Germany and Italy today. The Summit would commence with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) from 9.30 am onwards.

    G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi LIVE Updates: The G20 Summit kicks off today with PM Modi chairing sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’ today and tomorrow. Refusing to be drawn into the specifics of contentious issues such as the Ukraine war and climate, India’s top G20 officials said summit that the Declaration was “almost ready” and they were hopeful of clinching a joint communique by consensus.

    Day 1 schedule
    -- 9:30am to 10:30am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam
    -- 10:30am to 1:30pm: First session, called 'One Earth,' starts followed by lunch
    --1 pm to 3:30pm: Bilateral meetings
    -- 3:30pm to 4:45pm: Second session, 'One Family,' starts
    7pm to 8pm: G20 dinner
    -- 9pm to 9:45pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will assemble in the Leaders' Lounge at Bharat Mandapam to bring the day to a close.

    • G20 Summit 2023 LIVE News: Summit kicks off, PM Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam
      The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration of G20 is almost ready and will be presented before the grouping’s leaders to secure a consensus
      Moneycontrol.com
    September 09, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: World to get a glimpse of India's cashless revolution


      Visitors to the G20 summit will get to see India’s digital innovations, including RBI’s eRupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit (PTPFC) to farmers, eSanjeevani for telemedicine, and UPI-enabled cashless kiosks.

    September 09, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: Draft declaration leaves para on Ukraine blank


      A Reuters report claimed G20 negotiators were unable to resolve disagreements over the wording of the summit declaration on Ukraine, leaving any possible breakthrough to bloc leaders during the two-day meeting. The 38-page draft, the report claimed, left the "geopolitical situation" paragraph blank, while it had agreed on the 75 other paragraphs which included climate change, cryptocurrencies and reforms in multilateral development banks.

    September 09, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: Climate action in first session at 10.30 am


      Around 10.30 am, the first session 'One Earth' will take place. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission.

    September 09, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam


      The PM will have back-to-back meetings with many leaders, including British PM RishiSunak. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of internationalorganisations.

    September 09, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: President greets G20 delegates


      President Droupadi Murmu will host a dinner at a hall of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit. Among those invited for the dinner include former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda. Also, various chief ministers of different states such as MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar) have confirmed they would be present at the dinner.

    September 09, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: What PM Modi, Joe Biden discussed on Friday


      PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, at a private dinner, discussed ways to deepen the partnership between the two countries. In their over 50-minute talks, the two discussed defence partnership, drones, UNSC seat, artificial intelligence and emerging tech

    September 09, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE News: Rain relief ahead of G20 Summit


      A sudden spell of rain lashed several parts of the Capital in the early hours of the morning today, bringing temperatures down. Parts of south-west Delhi including Vasant Kunj, Munirka, and Narela areas witnessed light rainfall.

    September 09, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Sherpa Amitabh Kant on China's role


      At the presser on Friday, Kant was asked about China’s role. Calling China a multilateral player… and in multilateral discussions, he said the country was discussing issues of growth and development from their perspective.

    September 09, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak on G20


      The British PM said decisions made there will deliver the jobs, growth and security that British people expect of their PM. "So I am looking forward to a productive few days," he added

    September 09, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Theme of the Summit


      The theme is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future". Drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on Earth and in the wider universe.

    September 09, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Meanwhile, news coming from Morocco


      At least 296 people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night.
      The quake struck 44 miles (71 kilometres) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometres at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

    September 09, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: First session 'One Earth' at 10.30 am


      The first session of the G20 Summit is 'One Earth', which will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

