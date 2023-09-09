G20 Summit 2023 LIVE News: Summit kicks off, PM Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi LIVE Updates: The G20 Summit kicks off today with PM Modi chairing sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’ today and tomorrow. Refusing to be drawn into the specifics of contentious issues such as the Ukraine war and climate, India’s top G20 officials said summit that the Declaration was “almost ready” and they were hopeful of clinching a joint communique by consensus.

Day 1 schedule

-- 9:30am to 10:30am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam

-- 10:30am to 1:30pm: First session, called 'One Earth,' starts followed by lunch

--1 pm to 3:30pm: Bilateral meetings

-- 3:30pm to 4:45pm: Second session, 'One Family,' starts

7pm to 8pm: G20 dinner

-- 9pm to 9:45pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will assemble in the Leaders' Lounge at Bharat Mandapam to bring the day to a close.