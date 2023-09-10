English
    Sep 10, 2023 / 06:14 am

    G20 Summit 2023 Live: Consensus on Delhi declaration after hours of negotiation, 15 different drafts

    G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi declaration, call to end "global trust deficit", rail and shipping connectivity network linking US, India, Gulf states and a Global Biofuel Alliance were some of the big takeaways

    G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Live: Day 1 of the G20 saw the adoption of the "New Delhi declaration," seen as a huge win for India. A consensus for international groupings has been difficult owing the war in Ukraine and divisions over tackling climate change. After multiple talks, a deal was reportedly arrived late last night after hours of deliberations and 15 different drafts.

    Key takeaways
    -- Delhi Declaration adopted with China and Russia in agreement to it
    -- African Union inducted as the new permanent member of G20
    -- Connectivity corridor between India, the Middle East, and Europe
    -- Global Biofuel Alliance to boost the use of cleaner fuels.
    -- G20 countries agree on tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030
    -- Commitment to halving digital gender gap by 2030
    -- Early-warning, financing systems to improve disaster risk reduction
    -- India-UK agree to continue to ‘work at pace’ towards a FTA

      Consensus on the Delhi Declaration of the G20 was reached late night over the bloc's stance on Russia's war on Ukraine
      Moneycontrol.com
    • September 10, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on G20 outcomes


      The FM called the outcomes as a “people-centric, action-oriented and far-sighted” approach, adding that they reflected a “shared path for all”, ensuring that no country, especially those from the Global South, is left behind.

    • September 10, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: How India got everyone on the same page for Delhi declaration

      Sherpa Amitabh Kant told some channels that there were close to "200 hours of nonstop negotiations... There were about 15 drafts. Kant said he had drew on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I told them (Sherpas) it is critical... we will not have a split paragraph or a footnote. That is how it was and today all countries fell in line," Kant was quoted as saying.

    • September 10, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST

      G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Live: What Day 2 of the Summit looks like


      8:15am to 9am: Leaders head to Rajghat and sign the peace wall
      9am to 9:20am: World leaders to lay wreaths at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi then move to the Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.
      --9:40am to 10:15am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.
      -- 10:15am -10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.

