G20 Summit 2023 Live: Consensus on Delhi declaration after hours of negotiation, 15 different drafts

Sep 10, 2023 / 06:14 am

G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Live: Day 1 of the G20 saw the adoption of the "New Delhi declaration," seen as a huge win for India. A consensus for international groupings has been difficult owing the war in Ukraine and divisions over tackling climate change. After multiple talks, a deal was reportedly arrived late last night after hours of deliberations and 15 different drafts.