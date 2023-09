1/8 The highly anticipated G20 Leader's Summit began in New Delhi on September 9. The leaders of the world's biggest economies have gathered at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Delhi to discuss issues as varied as climate change and economy.

2/8 The first session of the G20 Summit began under this year's theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future. This global meeting, a culmination of various ministries, meetings and the engagement of different groups that happened throughout the year, aims to address key issues around the globe. (Image: AP)

3/8 In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Narendra Modi invited the head of the African Union (AU) Azali Assoumani to take his seat as a permanent member of G20. (Image: X/@PMOIndia)

4/8 Including the African Union as a member of G20 was among India's key aims for the Summit. The move to include AU into the G20 grouping was proposed by Modi this year in June. (Image: X/@PMOIndia)

5/8 In his address, Modi emphasised the importance of the 21st century in finding new solutions to old challenges and called for a human-centric approach to address global challenges.

6/8 Hosting the big-ticket summit for the first time, India is looking at producing tangible results in areas of financing for climate transition, digital public infrastructure, accelerated implementation of sustainable development goals, a framework for cryptocurrency and reform of the international financial institutions. (Image: AP)

7/8 Most of the priorities of the Indian G20 presidency were aimed at benefiting the Global South or the developing countries. Indian negotiators involved in drafting the leaders' declaration are confident that most of New Delhi's proposals would be endorsed by the top leadership of the grouping. (Image: AP)