Weight loss tips: 6 fruits to avoid for shedding those stubborn extra kilos

Embarking on a weight loss journey requires careful consideration of your lifestyle and dietary choices. While fruits are often touted as a wholesome snack option, not all are created equal when it comes to shedding those extra kilos. On the contrary, some fruits do not make it to the list of healthy foods that help you lose weight because they are excessively sweet or have a high calorie count. Understanding which fruits to avoid can make a significant difference in your weight loss efforts. Here are six you must keep your distance from:

1. Banana: While bananas offer a quick energy boost, they are also relatively high in calories and carbohydrates. A medium-sized banana can contain around 105 calories and 27 gm of carbohydrates. So, if you consume 2-3 bananas every day, chances are this could lead to weight gain. It is best to stick to just one banana a day. Being low in glycaemic index, they can, in fact, make for a healthy snack when enjoyed in moderation.

2. Grapes: Grapes may be small, but they pack a surprisingly high amount of sugar. A cup of grapes contains about 23 gm of sugar. Their small size can also lead to mindless overeating, negating your weight loss goals.

3. Avocado: One of the high-calorie fruits is avocado, for 100 gm of this fruit contains about 160 calories! While avocado is a good source of healthy fats, it can up your numbers on the weighing scale easily when consumed beyond reasonable amounts. This doesn't mean you completely eliminate it out of your diet. It is best to eat this fruit in moderation.

4. Mango: Mangoes are sweet and indulgent, but they are also calorie-dense. A medium-sized mango can contain around 150 calories. If you're craving tropical flavours, consider consuming smaller portions or choosing other lower-calorie options.

5. Pineapple: Pineapple offers a burst of tangy sweetness, but it's also relatively high in natural sugars. A cup of pineapple contains about 16 gm of sugar. Moderation is key if you're including pineapple in your weight loss plan.

6. Dried fruits: While dried fruits might seem like a convenient snack, they are concentrated sources of sugar and calories. The drying process removes water, making the sugars more concentrated. A small box of raisins, prunes, or dates, for instance, can contain as much sugar as several servings of fresh fruit.

While these fruits might not be the best choices for weight loss due to their sugar and calorie content, it's important to emphasise that they are still a better choice than, say, having chocolate or a cookie. They can still be enjoyed occasionally as part of a balanced diet. Incorporating a variety of nutrient-dense, lower-calorie fruits such as berries, apples, pears, and citrus fruits can provide you with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants without derailing your weight loss efforts.