From weight loss to keeping heart healthy, these are the health benefits of coconut

Health benefits of coconut: High in fibre and low in carbs, this versatile fruit keeps the body's blood sugar levels under check (Image: Canva)

If you think coconut is just a tasty fruit, think again. It's a miracle worker laden with a long list of health benefits. Every part of this popular fruit – milk, water, meat (kernel) – can be used to make one feel good and look better. No wonder, it's also called the “tree of life”.

Both coconut flesh and oil boast of high levels of good (HDL) cholesterol which is beneficial for our hearts. Dr Anjali Hooda Sangwan, an obesity, advanced metabolic and functional medicine specialist, lists the health benefits of coconut, “Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, helps in healing wounds, is a healthy source of 'Good Fats' as its HDL content is high, and you can use it to keep your skin healthy.”

Adds Sangita Tiwari, Clinical Nutritionist, Artemis Lite, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, “Despite being high in saturated fat, coconuts contain medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that are metabolised differently than long-chain fatty acids. MCTs can increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels and promote heart health.”

High in fibre and low in carbs, this versatile fruit even keeps the body's blood sugar levels under check. In addition to this, “coconut fibre supports healthy digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation, and provides nourishment to beneficial gut bacteria," says Tiwari.

Its water is a popular natural sports drink because it is low in calories, cholesterol-free, and contains electrolytes. In tropical areas, it is also a common option for staying hydrated. Coconut meat and water contain numerous antioxidants that fight against factors causing cell damage. Says Dr Sangwan, “Coconut water is a refreshing drink used to maintain electrolyte balance of the body.”

Coconut meat (kernel) can be used to make coconut oil, which is used in cooking, hair growth and skin care. Extracted from the meat of mature coconuts, this tropical oil has been a staple in traditional medicine and culinary practices for centuries. Says Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, “Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain fatty acids, particularly lauric acid, a compound with potent antimicrobial properties that can help combat harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Consuming coconut oil may support immune system function and promote a healthy gut environment.”

Dr Kochhar continues, “Including coconut oil in your diet can provide a quick boost of vitality, making it a popular choice among athletes and those following ketogenic or low-carb diets. Medium-chain fatty acids in coconut oil are easily digested and converted into a readily available source of energy.”

Coconut oil is also celebrated for its impact on skin and hair health. Its moisturising properties make it a natural emollient and an effective remedy for dry skin conditions. Additionally, it can be used as a gentle makeup remover and a nourishing hair mask, promoting shine and combating frizz. Says Tiwari, “Coconut oil is a popular natural moisturiser and can benefit skin and hair health. It hydrates and softens the skin, promotes hair growth, and helps combat conditions like dryness, dandruff, and scalp infections.

Film stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra have often talked about using coconut oil for their oil pulling routine in the morning. Oil pulling is an ancient Indian practice that involves swishing oil around the mouth like a mouthwash and spitting it out. It is a remedy to whiten your teeth, freshen your breath, and greatly improve your oral health. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been following this practice for years said in an interview recently, “I do oil pulling for 7-10 minutes using cold-pressed coconut oil.”

Health benefits of coconut: Its meat (kernel) is rich in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins (such as vitamin C, E, B vitamins), and minerals (including potassium, manganese, and copper) (Image: Canva)

Here are some other benefits and uses of coconuts, courtesy Tiwari:

1. Nutritional powerhouse: Coconuts are packed with essential nutrients. The meat (kernel) is rich in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins (such as vitamin C, E, B vitamins), and minerals (including potassium, manganese, and copper). Coconut water is a natural hydrator and contains electrolytes like potassium and magnesium.

2. Boosts immunity: Coconut's antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties can strengthen the immune system. Lauric acid, found in abundance in coconuts, converts to monolaurin in the body, which helps fight off viruses and bacteria.

3. Hydration and refreshment: Coconut water is a refreshing and natural isotonic drink that replenishes electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for hydration during workouts or rehydration after illness.

4. Household applications: Coconut husks and shells can be used as natural scrubbers, biomass fuel, or converted into charcoal. Coconut oil can be used as a natural lubricant, wood polish, or to remove sticky residues.

It is important to note that individual responses to coconut products may vary, and moderation is key due to the high calorie content. If you have specific health concerns or allergies, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary or skincare changes.