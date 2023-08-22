Dangers of sleeping with wet hair: 8 reasons why you must change your bedtime routine

Sleeping with wet hair in the night: When you wash your hair, the absorbed water makes the hair shaft swell, eventually causing damage (Image: Canva)

Amidst late nights and rushed mornings, finding time for a morning hair wash is a big task. Instead, you prefer washing your hair before sleep. But, here's the twist: Do you go to bed with damp mane? If your answer is a yes, stop and change your routine. Because sleeping with damp hair is the perfect recipe for fungal or yeast infections.

Of late nights and rushed mornings: Hurried mornings may justify your decision to wash your locks at night. However, this convenient choice comes with consequences. Even though wet hair isn't an instant illness trigger, it's far from harmless. When you wash your hair, the absorbed water makes the hair shaft swell, eventually causing damage. Also, damp hair turns your pillow into a fungal and yeast breeding spot. These creatures thrive in warmth and moisture—both conveniently offered by your wet hair as you sleep.

The problem with damp mane: Sleeping with wet hair can be a harmful choice for your hair health and well-being. Here are 8 reasons you should avoid going to bed with wet hair.

Water absorption affects hair structure: Water absorption causes the hair shaft to swell, potentially leading to long-term damage. This can weaken the hair and make it prone to breakage over time.

Wet hair, pillows and fungi: Sleeping with wet hair, with your head in a pillow, can create a damp environment, making your pillow a breeding ground for fungi and yeast. Not only can this lead to scalp issues, but it can also affect the cleanliness of your bedding.

Microorganisms and scalp infections: Yeast and fungi flourish in warm, moist environments, making your damp hair a cozy habitat. The moisture-laden hair during sleep can increase the likelihood of scalp infections due to thriving microorganisms. Additionally, wet hair contains bacteria that can impact pores and acne growth. If hair remains wet overnight, clogged hair follicles from oil can contribute to acne.

Dandruff formation from damp hair: Damp hair at night can contribute to scalp concerns and dandruff formation. The combination of moisture and warmth provides an ideal setting for dandruff-causing microbes to thrive.

The fine line between stretching and damage: Wet hair is weaker and more prone to stretching. The structural changes in wet hair make it susceptible to breakage while you toss and turn during the night. Thus, sleeping on wet hair might make it stretch too much, which leads to hair damage.

Frizz, tangles and styling challenges: The friction against your pillowcase and movement during sleep can cause hair strands to tangle and create frizz. Therefore, hitting the sack with wet hair can result in morning frizz and stubborn tangles, affecting your styling efforts.

Changes in hair texture: When you sleep with wet hair regularly, the constant exposure to moisture can change the texture of your hair and the way your hair feels over time.

Results in poor sleep: Studies suggests that in colder conditions, your head releases more heat. Therefore, sleeping with wet hair can result in uncomfortable and restless sleep.

How to prevent hair damage

If washing your hair before bedtime is unavoidable, adopt these strategies for maintaining hair health. After washing, gently pat with a microfibre towel or soft cotton T-shirt to remove excess water. Avoid vigorous rubbing. For quicker drying, use a hairdryer on low heat and speed, keeping a safe distance to prevent overheating. You can also use a silk or satin pillowcase, it will reduce moisture absorption and friction.