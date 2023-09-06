Best exercises: Transform your body at home with these 5 simple, easy workout routines

Best exercises: Yoga poses such as the Downward Dog, Cobra, and Warrior can increase your heart rate and metabolism while improving flexibility (Image: Canva)

Finding time to hit the gym everyday can be challenging, especially when you have busy work days or are too lazy to step out. But that doesn't mean you have to forgo your fitness goals. Transforming your body and burning fat can be achieved from the comfort of your own home with these five simple yet effective workout plans.

Whether you're a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, these routines are designed to help you shed those extra pounds and feel your best:

1. Yoga or basic stretching

Start your day with a revitalising yoga session that not only helps you stretch your muscles but also contributes to fat burning. Yoga poses such as the Downward Dog, Cobra, and Warrior can increase your heart rate and metabolism while improving flexibility. This low-impact workout is perfect for beginners and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Don't forget to start your workout with warm up exercises and conclude it with a cool down and stretching routine.

2. Cardio

Best exercises: Simple cardio exercises like jogging in place, jumping jacks, burpees, or high knees can elevate your heart rate and torch calories

Cardiovascular workouts are key to fat loss, and you can achieve a great cardio session right at home. Activities like jogging in place, jumping jacks, burpees, or high knees can elevate your heart rate and torch calories. Mix and match these exercises for a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session that will leave you sweating and energised.

3. Simple weight training

Best exercises: Dumbbells and resistance bands are enough to do simple strength exercises

You don't need all those massive gym equipment to engage in effective weight training. Dumbbells and resistance bands are enough to do simple strength exercises. You may even use household items like water bottles if you don’t have dumbbells! Incorporate squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks into your routine to build lean muscle mass, increase your metabolism, and enhance fat burning.

4. Dance workout

Best exercises: Put on your favourite music and let loose with dance moves like salsa, hip-hop, or Zumba

Dancing is a fun and engaging way to shed unwanted pounds. Put on your favourite music and let loose with dance moves like salsa, hip-hop, or Zumba. Not only will you burn calories, but you'll also boost your mood and reduce stress. Dancing is a fantastic full-body workout that doesn't feel like exercise at all.

5. Chair exercises

Best exercises: Chair exercises are gentle on the joints and can be a great starting point for beginners

For those with mobility limitations or limited space, chair workouts offer a great seated option that can still provide an effective fat-burning workout. Simple chair exercises like seated leg lifts, seated marches, and seated twists engage your core and lower body muscles while keeping you stable. These exercises are gentle on the joints and can be a great starting point for beginners.

Tips to make your home workouts work

