Exercise tips: 7 science-backed benefits of strength training

The world knows that if there’s one type of exercise that could benefit your heart, improve balance, strengthen bones and muscle, and help you lose or maintain weight — all at the same time — it has to be strength training. But did you know regular strength training has some even less obvious advantages as well, including a host of mental health benefits like reversing the process of ageing and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression?

More popularly known as weight lifting or resistance training, strength training is a group of physical activities designed to improve muscular fitness by focussing on a specific muscle or muscle group against external resistance, including free weights, weight machines, or your own body weight. Read on to learn what fitness experts and studies have to say about the top benefits of strength training.

1. Makes muscles and bones stronger

Strength training can lead to significant muscle growth when combined with a proper diet, experts suggest. It increases your power and can help you perform better in sports and even daily tasks that require physical strength. Daily exercise even stimulates bone growth and increases bone density.

2. Speeds up metabolism

As you build lean muscle mass, your metabolism kicks into high gear, torching those pesky calories long after your workout ends. With consistent workouts, you can shed many kilos and have a sculpted physique! As you build muscle, you'll become leaner, more defined, and certainly more confident!

3. Improves cardiovascular health

Weight training offers surprising cardiovascular benefits. When you perform compound exercises like squats and deadlifts, your heart rate spikes, giving your cardiovascular system a workout of its own. It's like a double whammy for your fitness goals!

4. Supports and protects joints

Strength training can help (big time) if your joints creak each time you get up or bend down to pick something. By strengthening the muscles around your joints, you provide them with extra support and stability, preventing major injuries and diseases, and improving overall function.

5. Reduces stress

When you lift weights, your body releases a flood of endorphins, reducing the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. That’s the reason why when your workout is over, it leaves you feeling calm, collected, and ready to conquer the world.

6. Improves cognitive function

Did you know that strength training can even supercharge your brain? Pumping iron can improve your cognitive function, memory, and focus. Multiple studies have shown that strength training may reduce anxiety, and boost your mood and self-esteem.

7. Reverses the ageing process

Regular workouts help combat age-related muscle loss, keeping you spry, agile, and feeling youthful. It even ensures quality sleep at night, making sure you wake up with youthful skin and younger body every morning.