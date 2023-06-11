Cardio or strength-training: Which should I be doing more of in my 40s?

Do cardio 3-5 times a week for 30 minutes, and engage in strength training 2-3 times, doing 6-8 sets per muscle group weekly to counter muscle and bone loss and stimulate muscle protein synthesis. (Photo by Nick Wehrli via Pexels)

We’ve all heard it before, “exercise is good for you.” But often, the conversation around exercise, fitness and longevity lands on one pivotal question: which is more critical - cardiovascular exercise or strength training? As we age, sustaining health and well-being becomes increasingly essential. In our 40s, we may wonder what type of exercise schedule will best support our overall health and fitness goals. Both exercise modalities offer unique benefits, especially as we age, and integrating both into your lifestyle might be the key to mitigating age-related health concerns like cardiovascular diseases, sarcopenia and osteoporosis.

Consider the benefits of engaging in each workout modality, to decide how to go about your exercise routine, especially as you approach your 40s and beyond.

What is cardiovascular exercise?

Cardiovascular exercise, often shortened to ‘cardio,’ is any activity that raises your heart and respiratory rates for a prolonged period. It includes running, biking, swimming, or even brisk walking. The primary benefits of cardio are manifold. According to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, regular cardio exercise reduces the risk of heart disease, lowers blood pressure, improves lung capacity, and contributes to better mental health by releasing endorphins. It also helps maintain a healthy body weight, which is essential to preventing many age-related diseases.

What is strength-training?

On the other hand, strength-training, which includes resistance and weight-bearing exercises, primarily aims to build and maintain muscle mass and bone density. As the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research highlights, strength-training enhances metabolic health, improves body composition, boosts mobility and balance, and augments overall physical function. This exercise mode is particularly critical as we age, considering the natural decline in muscle mass and bone density, leading to conditions like sarcopenia and osteoporosis.

What are sarcopenia and osteoporosis?

Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle mass, function, and strength, which can significantly impact the quality of life and impair independence in older adults. “Sarco” stands for muscles, and “penia” stands for deficiency. Due to the lack of muscles in our body as we age, especially after the fourth decade of our lives, we find it difficult to stay injury-free and do movements for daily living pain-free, such as getting up from a chair and walking around.

Osteoporosis is characterized by decreased bone density and increased fracture risk, another common age-related health concern. “Osteo” stands for bone, and “porosis” stands for the porous nature of degenerated bones, commonly observed in older adults due to a lack of bone mineral deposition and hole formation in bones.

Research in the journal Osteoporosis International indicates that strength-training can be an effective non-pharmacological intervention in preventing and treating these conditions by promoting bone formation and slowing bone loss. So the risk of premature morbidity caused by damage to the weak bone structure due to an injury and fall reduces drastically with regular strength-training leading to strong bones and muscles.

Protein intake in your 40s and beyond

Optimal protein intake in diet is crucial to get the most out of strength-training and slow the onset of sarcopenia and osteoporosis. Muscles are, after all, made of protein. Consuming an adequate amount stimulates muscle protein synthesis (MPS), where the body repairs, replaces and builds new muscle tissue. A comprehensive review in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that older adults might need more dietary protein than currently recommended to support MPS, recommending 1.2-1.5g of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Moreover, the timing of protein intake also appears to influence MPS. A study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition has shown that consuming protein immediately after strength-training exercises enhance MPS, thereby boosting the recovery and benefits of exercise sessions. Ensuring an optimal protein intake, particularly high-quality sources like lean meats, fish, eggs, and plant-based proteins, is thus vital in mitigating sarcopenia and osteoporosis, offering another layer to the cardio versus strength training debate.

To boost heart health, improve lung function, and maintain a healthy weight, one should do cardio 3-5 times a week for 30 minutes. One should also engage in strength training 2-3 times, doing 6-8 sets per muscle group weekly to counter muscle and bone loss and stimulate muscle protein synthesis. Hence, a balanced approach to exercise, integrating both cardio and strength training, complementing nutrition, will be most effective in promoting overall health and longevity and mitigating age-related conditions.

Finally, before starting any new workout and dietary programme, consult a qualified healthcare professional and get appropriate tests done under expert supervision.