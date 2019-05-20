Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, BPCL, Cipla, Alkem Lab, Fortis Health, TRF

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: BPCL, HPCL, Tata Motors, Alchemist, Bharat Forge, Celebrity Fashions, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, HEG, Indostar Capital Finance, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, NDTV, Simplex Projects, Kernex Microsystems, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Tata Motors DVR

Jet Airways - Robin Kamark, nominee director of Etihad Airways PJSC, resigned as director of the company with effect from May 16, 2019

Alkem Laboratories: USFDA issued 4 observations to company's manufacturing facility located at Baddi

TRF to sell stake in subsidiary company for Rs 167 crore

Reliance Capital Offers Nippon Life To Acquire Up To 42.88% Stake Held By Co

Torrent Pharma issued commercial paper for an amount of Rs 100 crore

Future Retail: CARE reaffirms A1+ rating to company's commercial papers and AA- to the NCDs

CARE Ratings has revised its rating to CARE BBB for long-term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of Reliance Capital

ECL Finance closes NCD Tranche I Issue, successfully mobilises over Rs 3,000 million' by ECL Finance, subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial services

JK Cement board decided to raise fund by issue of secured/redeemable NCD in one of more series/tranches on private placement basis for an amount upto Rs 500 crore

Sundaram-Clayton inaugurates first overseas facility in USA at a project cost of Rs 630 crore (USD 90 million)

Fortis Healthcare subsidiry to sell 28.89% stake in Medical & Surgical Center to CIEL

Cipla: USFDA issued zero observation to its Indore facility after post-approval inspection

Narayana Hrudayalaya's board meeting on May 24 to consider Q4 results & proposal to raise money by means of issue of debt securities on private placement basis

Welspun Enterprises has received provisional completion certificate for commencing commercial operation of the Dewas Industrial Water Supply Project

A.K. Sharma Ceased to be director (Finance) of the company with immediate effect

Appointed Sandeep Kumar Gupta as CFO w.e.f May 18

Brickwork Rating India revises NCDs rating of DHFL from AA- to BBB+

Paramount Cosmetics' CFO and compliance officer Hansraj Rathor resigns

Gokaldas Exports Q4: Net profit at Rs 11.3 crore versus Rs 4.5 crore, revenue up 11.7% at Rs 326.3 crore versus Rs 292 crore, YoY

VRL Logistics Q4: Net profit up 70.8% at Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 12 crore, revenue up 4.9% at Rs 513 crore versus Rs 489 crore, YoY

SPML Infra Q4: Net profit down 34.2% at Rs 12.8 crore versus Rs 19.5 crore, revenue down 26.3% at Rs 360.9 crore versus Rs 489.5 crore, YoY

Shaily Engg Q4: Net profit down 51.2% at Rs 3.5 crore versus Rs 7.2 crore, revenue down 15.4% at Rs 77.4 crore versus Rs 91.4 crore,YoY

Jubilant Life Sciences Q4: Loss at Rs 99.3 crore versus profit of Rs 154.9 crore. Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 2,385.6 core versus Rs 2,252 crore, YoY.

Lumax Auto Q4: Net profit up 11% at Rs 10.6 crore versus Rs 9.5 crore, revenue up 3.9% at Rs 301.4 crore versus Rs 290.1 crore, YoY

Engineers India Q4: Net profit up 37.7% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 68.9 crore, revenue up 20.2% at Rs 612.6 crore versus Rs 509.7 crore, YoY

Inox Wind Q4: Net loss at Rs 53.6 crore versus loss of Rs 55.7 crore, revenue down 11.7% at Rs 179.6 crore versus Rs 203.4 crore, YoY

PI Industries Q4: Net profit up 18% at Rs 124.4 crore versus Rs 105.4 crore, revenue up 28.7% at Rs 804 crore versus Rs 625.1 crore, YoY

Thyrocare Q4: Net profit down 35.1% at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 25.2 crore, revenue up 9.2% at Rs 105.6 crore versus Rs 96.7 crore, YoY

Zen Labs Q4: Net profit at Rs 2.5 crore versus loss of Rs 1.6 crore, revenue up 68.2% at Rs 4.7 crore versus Rs 2.8 crore, YoY

Sobha Q4: Net profit up 73.2% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 65.4 crore, revenue up 81.6% at Rs 1,397 crore versus Rs 769.6 crore, YoY

APL Apollo Tubes Q4: Consolidated net profit up 44.8% at Rs 61.7 crore versus Rs 42.6 crore, revenue up 37.8% at Rs 2,094 crore versus Rs 1,519.4 crore, YoY

Siyaram Silk Q4: Net profit down 2.7% at Rs 47 crore versus Rs 48 crore, revenue down at Rs 587.6 crore versus Rs 595.9 crore, YoY

Rushil decor Q4: Net Profit down 57.8% at Rs 3.8 crore versus Rs 9 crore, revenue down 1.7% at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 88 crore, YoY

Graphite India Q4: Consolidated net profit up 4.1% at Rs 562 crore versus Rs 540 crore, revenue up 28% at Rs 1,693 crore versus Rs 1,323 crore, YoY

JK Cement Q4 : Net profit up 55.6% at Rs 149.9 crore versus Rs 96.4 crore, revenue up 13.4% at Rs 1,491.9 crore versus Rs 1,315.9 crore, YoY

Khadim India Q4: Net profit down 88% at Rs 1 crore versus Rs 10.1 crore, revenue up 5.2% at Rs 206.6 crore versus Rs 196.3 crore, YoY

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q4: Net profit at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 44.3 crore, revenue up 5.3% at Rs 848 crore versus Rs 805 crore, YoY

Balkrishna Industries Q4: Net profit down at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 193.6 crore, revenue up at Rs 1,315 crore versus Rs 1,231 crore, YoY

Precision Wires India Q4: Net profit up 27.5% at Rs 10.2 crore versus Rs 8 crore, revenue up 6.4% at Rs 445 crore versus Rs 418.9 crore ,YoY

Shree Cements Q4: Net Profit down 19.6% at Rs 320 crore versus Rs 399.2 crore, revenue up 16.9% at Rs 3,284.8 crore versus Rs 2,811 crore, YoY

IMFA Q4: Net loss At Rs 73.8 crore versus profit of Rs 4.6 crore, revenue down 2.1% at Rs 434 crore versus Rs 443 crore, YoY

Kalyani Steels Q4: Net profit up 36.5% at Rs 40.8 crore versus Rs 29.9 cror, revenue down 9.9% at Rs 321.9 crore versus Rs 357.1 crore, YoY

Premier Explosives Q4: Net profit up 16.7% at Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore, revenue down 29.7% at Rs 58.6 crore versus Rs 83.3 crore, YoY