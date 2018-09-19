Stocks in the news: Strides Pharma, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, KIOCL, RITES, Weizmann Forex

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Lowers IPO listing timeline to T+3 from current T+6AApproves new KYC norms for FPIsTo charge only Rs 1L per exchange on agri derivatives turnoverUnveils slew of reform measures; to revise KYC norms for foreign investors, slash MF chargesMulls reaching govt for powers to intercept calls, messages of economic offenders

Fines Premium Industries Rs 7 lakh for SCORES violation

ICICI Bank: The bank in clarification note said it has not filed any application for settlement after certain media reports indicated that the bank has filed a consent petition with SEBI.

Som distilleries' subsidiary Woodpecker Distilleries & Breweries has launched Blackfort Beer in Lager variant to tap the mild beer segment in Karnataka

Lupin: Company appoints Alok Sonig as CEO - US Generics and Global Head - Generics R&D & Biosimilars.

Electrosteel Steels board meeting on September 24 to consider and approved the letter received from Vedanta Star, wherein the Acquirer has expressed its intention to acquire up to 1961,67,342 equity shares of the co

Sun Pharma: Almirall has received the European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Settlement agreement was signed by Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL), a subsidiary of the company on various claims filed against NHAI in relation to the work of development, maintenance and management of a highway from Moradabad to Bareilly in the State of Uttar Pradesh. Pursuant to the settlement, MBEL will be paid a claim compensation of Rs 425 crore by NHAI for the losses suffered by it on account of the cost overrun for development of the project.

RITES: Company has been executing a project of Indian Railways for setting up of wagon workshop at Dalmianagar for which the initial contract cost was Rs 89 crore. The enhanced scope and revision in estimates has resulted in additional contract value of Rs 436 crore. The work is scheduled to be started in the last quarter of this financial year.

TI Financial Holding approved further investment in shares of Cholamandalam Investment up to sum not exceeding Rs 50 crore

KIOCL: Board of directors of the company approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 1,25,88,235 equity shares (representing 1.98 percent of paid up equity) at a price of Rs 170 per share, payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 214 crore. The company has fixed October 1 as record date for the same.

Tata Steel: Company completed the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Creative Port Development Private Limited.

Clariant Chemicals: Its ultimate global holding company Clariant said that SABIC has recently completed the purchase of 24.99 percent stake in Clariant globally as a strategic anchor shareholder. Clariant will combine its additives and high value masterbatches with parts of SABIC's Specialties business to form the business area high performance materials. It also announced about its intention to divest the remaining plastics & coatings business by 2020, subject to necessary approvals.

Linde India: Linde AG and Praxair Inc have received a final order from Competition Commission of India for the proposed business combination.

NIIT Technologies: Company introduces Chain-m, a Blockchain powered solution for airlines and its partners.

Trident: CRISIL has reaffirmed its ratings on the bank facilities of the company and subsequently withdrawn the ratings at the company's request.

Steel Strips Wheels: Naveen Sorot, Chief Financial Official (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation from his duties as CFO to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Gulshan Chemfill: Board approved the draft letter of offer of the company and related documents in respect of the proposed rights issue not exceeding an amount of Rs 26 lakh.

Weizmann Forex: Company announced divestment in six subsidiaries.

TCS: Tata Insights and Quants (Tata iQ), a division of Tata Industries, has selected Jile as its enterprise Agile platform.

South Indian Bank raises 1-year MCLR to 9.35% w.e.f September 20

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Company and Saraswat Co-operative Bank sign bancassurance partnership.

Gujarat Borosil: Board approved appointment of Milind Gurjar as Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel with effect from September 24; stepping down of B L Kheruka as Director and Chairman of the board and his appointment as chairman emeritus; appointment of P K Kheruka as Chairman of the board.

Bharat Dynamics: BDL is manufacturing and supplying Akash Missiles. DAC approval is for upgraded version of Akash Weapon System equipped with seeker technology being under upgradation by DRDO. The DAC approval would be followed by an RFP from Ministry of Defence, which would be responded by BDL promptly.

Yuken India approved allotment of 90 lakk bonus shares

Shriram Transport Finance: On June 30, 2015, the company had given corporate guarantee in connection with non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 650 crore issued by SVL Ltd. The NCDs will mature for redemption on 28/06/2019. The disputed amount of Rs 13 crore between one of the subsidiaries of SVL Limited and the customer of that company is expected to be mutually settled. The amount involved in the dispute is not significant.

Infinite Computer Solutions: Company has received a letter from Mr. Sanjay Govil, promoter of the Company, representing that M/s Inswell IT Applications Private Limited, a promoter group company, 100 percent of which is beneficially owned and controlled by Sanjay Govil and his relatives, will also act as an acquirer / person acting in concert in the delisting offer and may acquire certain portion of equity shares that are tendered as part of the delisting process.

Strides Pharma Science: The formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent pre-approval product inspection by the USFDA. The inspection ended on August 25 and the company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations. The company believes that the observations are not material in nature and we have already responded to the USFDA. Company has recently (post completion of the inspection) received a product approval for Potassium Chloride Extended release tablets from this facility.

Update on scheme of arrangement between Century Textiles and Ultratech Cement - The words Scheme of Arrangement appearing in the scheme are to be replaced with Scheme of Demerger

MEP Infrastructure Developers: ICRA has assigned the long term rating for the bank limits for its subsidiaries MEP Sanjose Kante Waked Road Private Limited and MEP Sanjose Arawali Kante Road Private Limited.