Stocks in the news: NCC, Infosys, Idea, M&M, Fortis, Sudarshan Chemical, Mindtree

NCC: The firm has bagged a package of 3 Mumbai-Nagpur expressway contracts

Granules India receives establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA for its Gagillapur facility

Idea Cellular: It has completed sale of standalone tower business to ATC Telecom Infra

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare International, wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare sold off 18.2 million units of RHT Health Trust

Bayer Cropscience proposed to invest in the equity shares of Monsanto India

Infosys extends alliance with Microsoft for cloud-based digital transformation solutions

Shriram EPC - CIRP proceedings have been stayed by NCLT

Mahindra signs MOUs with Government of Maharashtra for electric vehicle manufacture and deployment

TCS rcognized as a leader in manufacturing supply chain execution by two IDC MarketScapes

Punjab National Bank revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from 01.06.2018

Sudarshan Chemical Industries board meeting on June 1 to consider and approve the sale of shareholding in Prescient Color

PNC Infra declared lowest bidder for Nagpur-Mumbai expressway project for Rs 2099.52 crore

Mindtree makes strategic commitment to SAP Leonardo with new package of offerings designed to accelerate adoption

Government of Kerala signs agreement with Cochin Shipyard for procurement of marine ambulance for fisheries department

Ashiana Housing acquired a land parcel admeasuring 6.67 acres situated at Village Shri Kishanpura, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Bodal Chemicals planning to to increase its stake in TCPL to 59% from 42%

Blackrock India Equities Fund (Mauritius) sold 12,80,803 shares of ACC at Rs 1,354.38.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I bought 26,83,226 shares of Tata Motors DVR at Rs 168.48.

Blackrock India Equities Fund (Mauritius) bought 56,62,291 shares of Avenue Supermart at Rs 1,575.55.

Blackrock India Equities Fund (Mauritius) sold 14,54,375 shares of Divis Laboratories at Rs 1,047.17.

HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Small And Midcap Fund bought 15,00,000 shares of NRB Bearings at Rs 162.50.