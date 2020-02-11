Stocks in the news: ITC, Cipla, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Kalpataru Power, Punjab & Sind Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

RBI issues notification on CRR leeway for new retail, MSME loans

Avenue Supermarts sets Rs 2,049/share issue price for QIP

Cipla subsiadiary Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) signs Agreement for anti-psychotic drug

ITC hiked prices across various lengths of cigarettes by 10-12 percent - Source CNBC-TV18.

Chalet Hotels: Q3 profit jumps 126 percent to Rs 33.4 cr, revenue rises 12.4 percent to Rs 278.1 cr YoY.

Oil India: Q3 profit dips 35.2 percent to Rs 406.4 cr, revenue slips 5.5 percent to Rs 2,952 cr QoQ.

Bombay Dyeing: Q3 profit at Rs 162.4 cr versus the loss of Rs 159.3 crore, revenue dips 8.6 percent to Rs 377.7 cr YoY.

IOL Chemicals: Q3 profit rises 19.5 percent to Rs 98 cr, revenue rises 6.9 percent to Rs 511.2 cr YoY.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3: Net loss of Rs 255.5 crore versus profit of Rs 22.3 crore, NII down 10.8 percent at Rs 476.5 crore versus Rs 534 crore, YoY

Phoenix Mills Q3: Consolidated net profit up 23.7 percent at Rs 96.5 crore versus Rs 78 crore, revenue up 16.2 percent at Rs 511.8 crore versus Rs 440.4 crore, YoY

Rupa & Co Q3: Net profit up 36 percent at Rs 30.6 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore, revenue up 4.9 percent at Rs 297.8 crore versus Rs 283.8 crore, YoY

DFM Foods Q3: Net profit up 12.3 percent at Rs 25.6 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore, revenue up 13.2 percent at Rs 398.2 crore versus Rs 351.9 crore, YoY

Nelcast Q3: Net profit down 70.7 percent at Rs 2.7 crore versus Rs 9.2 crore, revenue down 46.7 percent at Rs 124.5 crore versus Rs 233.6 crore, YoY

Kalpataru Power Q3: Net profit up 48.9 percent at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 92 crore, revenue up 14.7 percent at Rs 1,979 crore versus Rs 1,725 crore, YoY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3: Net profit down 16.6 percent at Rs 50.1 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore, revenue down 7.9 percent at Rs 211.5 crore versus Rs 229.6 crore, YoY

Petronet LNG Q3: Net profit down 38.8 percent at Rs 675.2 crore versus Rs 1,103.1 crore, revenue down 4.8 percent at Rs 8,910.2 crore versus Rs 9,361.2 crore, QoQ

NALCO Q3: Net loss at Rs 33.9 crore versus profit of Rs 302.3 crore, revenue down 23.2 percent at Rs 2,088.3 crore versus Rs 2,718.9 crore, YoY