App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Delhi
AAP : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

BJP+ : 4

Need 32 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: ITC, Cipla, Oil India, Petronet LNG, Kalpataru Power, Punjab & Sind Bank

Avenue Supermarts | Petronet LNG | NALCo | Cipla | Nelcast and Bombay Dyeing are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

RBI issues notification on CRR leeway for new retail, MSME loans

Avenue Supermarts sets Rs 2,049/share issue price for QIP

Close

Cipla subsiadiary Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) signs Agreement for anti-psychotic drug

related news

ITC hiked prices across various lengths of cigarettes by 10-12 percent - Source CNBC-TV18.

Chalet Hotels: Q3 profit jumps 126 percent to Rs 33.4 cr, revenue rises 12.4 percent to Rs 278.1 cr YoY.

Oil India: Q3 profit dips 35.2 percent to Rs 406.4 cr, revenue slips 5.5 percent to Rs 2,952 cr QoQ.

Bombay Dyeing: Q3 profit at Rs 162.4 cr versus the loss of Rs 159.3 crore, revenue dips 8.6 percent to Rs 377.7 cr YoY.

IOL Chemicals: Q3 profit rises 19.5 percent to Rs 98 cr, revenue rises 6.9 percent to Rs 511.2 cr YoY.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3: Net loss of Rs 255.5 crore versus profit of Rs 22.3 crore, NII down 10.8 percent at Rs 476.5 crore versus Rs 534 crore, YoY

Phoenix Mills Q3: Consolidated net profit up 23.7 percent at Rs 96.5 crore versus Rs 78 crore, revenue up 16.2 percent at Rs 511.8 crore versus Rs 440.4 crore, YoY

Rupa & Co Q3: Net profit up 36 percent at Rs 30.6 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore, revenue up 4.9 percent at Rs 297.8 crore versus Rs 283.8 crore, YoY

DFM Foods Q3: Net profit up 12.3 percent at Rs 25.6 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore, revenue up 13.2 percent at Rs 398.2 crore versus Rs 351.9 crore, YoY

Nelcast Q3: Net profit down 70.7 percent at Rs 2.7 crore versus Rs 9.2 crore, revenue down 46.7 percent at Rs 124.5 crore versus Rs 233.6 crore, YoY

Kalpataru Power Q3: Net profit up 48.9 percent at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 92 crore, revenue up 14.7 percent at Rs 1,979 crore versus Rs 1,725 crore, YoY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3: Net profit down 16.6 percent at Rs 50.1 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore, revenue down 7.9 percent at Rs 211.5 crore versus Rs 229.6 crore, YoY

Petronet LNG Q3: Net profit down 38.8 percent at Rs 675.2 crore versus Rs 1,103.1 crore, revenue down 4.8 percent at Rs 8,910.2 crore versus Rs 9,361.2 crore, QoQ

NALCO Q3: Net loss at Rs 33.9 crore versus profit of Rs 302.3 crore, revenue down 23.2 percent at Rs 2,088.3 crore versus Rs 2,718.9 crore, YoY

Tamilnadu Petro Q3: Net profit down 4.7 percent at Rs 14.2 crore versus Rs 14.9 crore, revenue down 7.2 percent at Rs 281.5 crore versus Rs 303.5 crore, YoY

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:08 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.