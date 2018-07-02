Stocks in the news: IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, MOIL, TCS, Tata Steel, Cadila, Eicher Motors

Here are stocks that are in news today:

June Auto Sales number:

Tata Motors total domestic sales jumps 54% to 56,773 units Vs 36,836 units, YoY

M&M total auto sales up 26% at 45,155 units Vs 35,759 units, YoY

Eicher Motors total VECV sales up 63% at 6,390 units Vs 3,921 units, YoY

Maruti Suzuki total sales up 36.3% at 1.44 lakh units Vs 1.06 lakh units, YoY

Manappuram Finance approved allotment of NCD worth Rs 199.5 crore on private placement basis

Bank Of Maharashtra: MD & CEO RP Marathe & ED RK Gupta divested of functional responsibilties

Dhanlaxmi Bank's CFO Bhasi K.V resigns

Thermax wins Rs 340 crore order from an Indian steel major

Reliance Industries to acquire Radisys

Bharat Financial Inclusion completed second securitisation transaction of Rs 815.75 crore in FY19

HDFC Bank: No plan to increase foreign branches at this point

IDBI Bank: IRDA approves LIC's investment proposal

TCS: Promoter and promoter group of company have communicated their intention to participate in buyback

Oriental Bank of Commerce revised base rate from 9.45% p.a. to 9.50% p.a. w.e.f. 30.06.2018

ONGC board approved exploring options for restructuring of ONGC group companies

MOIL revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from July 01

Wipro becomes energy web foundation affiliate to accelerate blockchain adoption in the energy sector

Camas Investments Pte bought 2.70 crore shares of Adani Ports

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Triamterene and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP

Welspun Enterprises received provisional certificate for commercial operation of the Deihi-Meerut Expressway

Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp sign definitive joint venture agreements to create new steel champion in Europe

Lakshmi Vilas Bank clarified: News article is incorrect and false, the bank has not received any query from SEBI

Coal India production reaches 44.88 mt in June, misses target by 7.9mt

Adani Group to raise Rs 5,000-6,000 cr via stake sale in

Dr Reddy's recalls 2.36 lakh bottles of cholesterol lowering tablets from US

Robert Bosch GmbH, holding company of Bosch, to sell its packaging machinery business

Radha Madhav Corporation approved allotment of 1.91 crore convertible warrants to promoter and non-promoter entities

IDFC to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr

Salzer Electronics approved the proposal on acquisition two overseas companies

NBCC gets green nod to redevelop Sarojini Nagar colo

Peninsula Land entered into MOU for sale of property at Hyderabad for consideration of Rs 95cr

Dilip Buildcon's 3 wholly owned subsidiary companies have received the sanction letter from NBFC and Nationalized Bank to finance their hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects

