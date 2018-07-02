Stocks in the news: IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, MOIL, TCS, Tata Steel, Cadila, Eicher Motors

IDBI Bank | Tata Motors | MOIL | TCS | HDFC Bank and Eicher Motors are stocks, which are in news today.
June Auto Sales number:
Tata Motors total domestic sales jumps 54% to 56,773 units Vs 36,836 units, YoY
M&M total auto sales up 26% at 45,155 units Vs 35,759 units, YoY
Eicher Motors total VECV sales up 63% at 6,390 units Vs 3,921 units, YoY
Maruti Suzuki total sales up 36.3% at 1.44 lakh units Vs 1.06 lakh units, YoY
Manappuram Finance approved allotment of NCD worth Rs 199.5 crore on private placement basis
Bank Of Maharashtra: MD & CEO RP Marathe & ED RK Gupta divested of functional responsibilties
Dhanlaxmi Bank's CFO Bhasi K.V resigns
Thermax wins Rs 340 crore order from an Indian steel major
Reliance Industries to acquire Radisys
Bharat Financial Inclusion completed second securitisation transaction of Rs 815.75 crore in FY19
HDFC Bank: No plan to increase foreign branches at this point
IDBI Bank: IRDA approves LIC's investment proposal
TCS: Promoter and promoter group of company have communicated their intention to participate in buyback
Oriental Bank of Commerce revised base rate from 9.45% p.a. to 9.50% p.a. w.e.f. 30.06.2018
ONGC board approved exploring options for restructuring of ONGC group companies
MOIL revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from July 01
Wipro becomes energy web foundation affiliate to accelerate blockchain adoption in the energy sector
Camas Investments Pte bought 2.70 crore shares of Adani Ports
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Triamterene and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP
Welspun Enterprises received provisional certificate for commercial operation of the Deihi-Meerut Expressway
Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp sign definitive joint venture agreements to create new steel champion in Europe
Lakshmi Vilas Bank clarified: News article is incorrect and false, the bank has not received any query from SEBI
Coal India production reaches 44.88 mt in June, misses target by 7.9mt
Adani Group to raise Rs 5,000-6,000 cr via stake sale in
Dr Reddy's recalls 2.36 lakh bottles of cholesterol lowering tablets from US
Robert Bosch GmbH, holding company of Bosch, to sell its packaging machinery business
Radha Madhav Corporation approved allotment of 1.91 crore convertible warrants to promoter and non-promoter entities
IDFC to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr
Salzer Electronics approved the proposal on acquisition two overseas companies
NBCC gets green nod to redevelop Sarojini Nagar colo
Peninsula Land entered into MOU for sale of property at Hyderabad for consideration of Rs 95cr
Peninsula Land entered into MOU for sale of property at Hyderabad for consideration of Rs 95cr

Dilip Buildcon's 3 wholly owned subsidiary companies have received the sanction letter from NBFC and Nationalized Bank to finance their hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects