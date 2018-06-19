Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, TCS, Blue Dart, Titan, Tata Steel, Borosil Glass Works, Goa Carbon

ICICI Bank | TCS | Blue Dart | Bharat Financial Inclusion | Tata Steel | Ruchi Soya and SpiceJet are stocks, which are in news today.
Ex-Bonus - Transcorp International
ICICI Bank appoints Sandeep Bakhshi as wholetime director & COO
Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Ketoconazole Tablets USP, 200 mg
USFDA approves first sANDA for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina
TCS opens its third delivery centre in France
Blue Dart: Sharad Upasani appointed independent director of the firm for five years
Bharat Financial Inclusion allotted over 15,500 shares under the ESOP scheme
Tata Steel Europe-Thyssenkrupp merger to cut costs: Moody's
Patanjali seeks more info on Adani's bid on Ruchi Soya
Gujarat Borosil approves composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement with Vyline, Fennel Investment, Company with Borosil Glass
SpiceJet announces 14 new domestic flights
Goa Carbon: Operations at Paradeep unit put on temporarily halt due to the obstructions by the contract worker
Karur Vysya Bank board meet on June 25 to consider the proposal of funds raising
Titan Company sold its entire stake in Titan Time Products to Danlaw Technologies
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company approves appointment of N. S. Kannan as MD & CEO of the company
Borosil Glass Works approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1Inox Leisure approves scheme of merger of Swanston Multiplex Cinemas with company