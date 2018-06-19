Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, TCS, Blue Dart, Titan, Tata Steel, Borosil Glass Works, Goa Carbon

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Bonus - Transcorp International

ICICI Bank appoints Sandeep Bakhshi as wholetime director & COO

Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Ketoconazole Tablets USP, 200 mg

USFDA approves first sANDA for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina

TCS opens its third delivery centre in France

Blue Dart: Sharad Upasani appointed independent director of the firm for five years

Bharat Financial Inclusion allotted over 15,500 shares under the ESOP scheme

Tata Steel Europe-Thyssenkrupp merger to cut costs: Moody's

Patanjali seeks more info on Adani's bid on Ruchi Soya

Gujarat Borosil approves composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement with Vyline, Fennel Investment, Company with Borosil Glass

SpiceJet announces 14 new domestic flights

Goa Carbon: Operations at Paradeep unit put on temporarily halt due to the obstructions by the contract worker

Karur Vysya Bank board meet on June 25 to consider the proposal of funds raising

Titan Company sold its entire stake in Titan Time Products to Danlaw Technologies

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company approves appointment of N. S. Kannan as MD & CEO of the company

Borosil Glass Works approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1