English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Adani promoters prepay $1.1 billion to release pledged shares

    Promoters of Adani group companies have repaid $1.114 billion before time to release some pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission. The conglomerate said that this has been done "in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares".

    Read here to know more