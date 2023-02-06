English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Akums gets DCGI nod to launch drug for uncontrolled diabetes in India

    Akums, country's biggest contract drug manufacturing company (CDMO) launched Lobeglitazone tablets for improving insulin resistance in those suffering from type 2 diabetes.

    Ayushman Kumar
    February 06, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

    Haridwar-based Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited on February 6 announced the launch of a novel antidiabetic drug for poor insulin resistance in type-2 diabetes.

    The company said its antidiabetic drug Lobeglitazone has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India.

    Akums, the largest contract drug manufacturing company (CDMO) in India, said Lobeglitazone, is manufactured specifically for type-2 diabetes patients and it helps them improve pancreatic beta-cell function.

    “Lobeglitazone is a one-of-a-kind medication which has a relatively low risk of hypoglycemia. The unique formulation was manufactured to improve insulin resistance, rather than force its release from the pancreas,” the company said in a release.